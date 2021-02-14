BloodSport 5 to be headlined by Jon Moxley vs. Davey Boy Smith Jr.

Filed to GERWECK.NET:

iPPV to see the hardest hitting event in professional wrestling, Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport! Brought to you by an MMA legend, Bloodsport 4 takes place in the bare brick setting of an undisclosed location in Los Angeles, CA.

The show will air on February 20th at 7PM EST / 6PM CST / 4PM PST / 12AM GMT / 1AM CET and will be available on-demand for 30 days from the initial broadcast.

BLOODSPORT 4 MATCHES

TO BE ANNOUNCED!

This is a digital ticket only; no physical product exists.