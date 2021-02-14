2/14/21 ROH TV Report

– Ring of Honor television opens up with the Foundation, Fred Yehi & Wheeler YUTA. Jay Lethal makes a statement that they’ll lead by example in the 6-Man tag team match tonight on what this company is truly about, once everyone leaves Jay stops Tracy Williams and says how about we start off the match tonight though.

– ROH TV host Quinn McKay speaks about the two explosive matches tonight. The first is the 6-Man tag team match tonight. Tony Deppen will also take on LSG. She mentions the return of Maria Kanellis as she’ll be a part of the ROH Experience.

– Commentators for the night are Ian Riccaboni & Caprice Coleman. Bobby Cruise is the ring announcer. Joe Mandak is the referee for match #1 and Todd Sinclair is the referee for match #2

– Tony Deppen cuts a promo on how he has proved that he belongs in Ring of Honor with the best wrestlers in the world. He also mentions that he has come up with LSG & he understands how LSG could be bitter on how he pinned him last year at Final Battle. LSG is next in discussing how his journey began 15 years ago & how Final Battle was his moment and Deppen swooped right in and took his moment. Anyone that wants a job in Ring of Honor needs to go through guys like LSG.

***Match #1: LSG defeated Tony Deppen, the move is unnamed but Ian Riccaboni called it the Event Horizon. Code of honor is acknowledged at the end of the match.

– After the break we see the Briscoes staring each other down backstage & Quinn McKay asks what’s going on here. Mark said Jay jumped out of the boat to chase after EC3. Mark says that the boat is right there and Jay says okay let’s do it. Next up we see promos from Rush & Shane Taylor as Rush will be defending his ROH World Heavyweight Championship against Shane Taylor in 2 weeks.

***Match #2:Rhett Titus, Wheeler YUTA & Jay Lethal defeated Fred Yehi, Tracy Williams & Jonathan Gresham. Rhett Titus pinned Fred Yehi after hitting his high angle dropkick.

– Next week Shane Taylor Promotions will challenge MexaSquad for the ROH World Six Man Tag Team Titles.