No Surrender 2021 Results. Impact Wrestling.

Join us tonight for all the action from Impact Wrestling‘s PPV, No Surrender. Coverage begins at 8pm.

Rich Swann will defend the Impact World Championship against Hardcore Legend, Tommy Dreamer, but TNA World Champion, Moose may have something to say about the outcome.

The Good Brothers will defend the Impact World Tag Team Championships against AEW’s Private Party, with Matt Hardy, and the team of Chris Sabin and James Storm.

The balance of the card is going to be full of surprises and intense action. Check back often for up to the minute results.

The action will take place in The Skyway Studios in Nashville, Tennessee. D’Lo Brown and Matt Stryker are on the call.

Tommy Dreamer is shown talking to the camera about his 31 years in the business. He says everything in his life revolves around pro wrestling. He says every day he wakes up with pain. He has broken his body everywhere, but it has been worth it. He says he would do it all over again. He says will do his hardest for one night to be the man everyone remembers. Today is Tommy’s 50th birthday.

Match 1. Tenille Dashwood (with Kaleb with a K) and XXXL (Acey Romero and Larry D.) VS Decay (Rosemary, Black Taurus, and Crazzy Steve)

Decay received a major upgrade last week when Black Taurus returned to the states from Mexico.

Rosemary and Tenille start off for their teams. Rosemary takes her down with a big boot off a whip. Larry D tags in as does Crazzy Steve. Steve climbs Larry and hits some elbows off the top of the head. He then takes Larry down, but Larry runs to the corner and tags Acey. Taurus tags in and the two big men trade blows. Taurus uses the lucha style with flips and arm drags to chase Acey from the ring. Taurus is so agile for a big man. Steve tags in and Kaleb grabs his leg from the outside and Acey gets the advantage and tags Larry. Larry goes to work and lays hard forearms to the back of Steve. Tenille tags in and gives Steve a few kicks in the corner. She quickly tags Acey back in and he uses his size to squash Steve in the corner. Steve finally sneaks away and tags Taurus. Larry tags in and he and Acey get taken out by Taurus. Taurus Samoan Drops Larry D! Wow. Larry weighs over 300 lbs. Taurus goes to the outside, but Larry recovers and hits him with a dive to the arena. Taurus shakes it off and runs in the ring and hits a plancha to the outside on Larry. Steve follows him from the top rope. Tenille goes to the top, but decides against it. Acey then picks her up and powerbombs her on to the pile on the outside.

Larry goes back in the ring, Taurus hits a sit out powerbomb for the win as Rosemary spews a green mist on Acey on the outside.

Winners. Decay

A vignette hypes Brian Myers / Eddie Edwards feud. Myers says Killer Kowalski is rolling over in his grave knowing he trained him.

Match 2. Matt Cardona and Eddie Edwards VS Brian Myers and Hernandez

There is a lot of backstory to this match. Obviously the current feud between Myers and Edwards, but Myers and Cardona have been best friends since training together in the indies. They met at the age of 18. Hernandez is just a hired gun.

Eddie and Brian start off. The match begins scientifically. Eddie gets the best of Myers with a few arm drags. Cardona tags in and Myers will have none of him. Hernandez tags in and gives Matt a shoulder block. Cardona hip tosses Hernandez, Cardona tags Eddie and Hernandez takes them both out. Myers tags back. Eddie goes right back on the offensive and chases Myers around the ring. Hernandez is waiting and takes him off his feet. Myers tosses him back in and Hernandez tags in and locks on a bear hug. Myers tags in and hits a high vertical suplex and locks on a rear chin lock.

Eddie breaks free, but gets his legs clipped out off a whip. Hernandez rips on a turnbuckle pad. He and Myers make a few tags and stomp Eddie for several mins in the corner. Eddie reverses a belly to back suplex. Hernandez hits a blind tag and takes out Eddie. Myers tags back in and gives Eddie a side Russian leg sweep. Hernandez tags back in and works on the ribs in the corner. Hernandez and Eddie fight to the top rope, Hernandez gets superplexed off the top. Myers is able to tag in as does Cardona. Cardona takes everyone out, but he is all over Myers. He gets a two count after a flurry of moves. Myers hits a sit out slam for a two count. Myers heads to the top rope, but Eddie meets him on the top rope. Hernandez and Eddie go to the outside. Cardona hits a Frankenstiener off the top on Myers for a two count. Myers launches Cardona into the exposed turnbuckle and gets the win.

Winners. Brian Myers and Eddie Edwards

Matt Hardy is with Private Party backstage. He asks if they are ready to become kings? He tells them they are special because they have him, Big Money Matt. Matt says they are going to win the belts and take them back to AEW.

A vignette next hypes Violent By Design. Jake Something will face the new Cody Deaner.

Match 3. Deaner (formerly Cody, with Joe Doering and EY) VS Jake Something

Jake tosses Deaner to the outside to start the match. These two cousins hate each other. Jake shoulder blocks Deaner to the outside. EY lays into Deaner on the outside. He re-enters and refocuses. He hits Jake with several punches. Jake shakes it off and hits a clothesline. Jake recovers and tosses Jake to the outside. EY hits a neckbreaker on Jake on the outside. They toss him back in and Deaner drops several knees to the back of Jake’s neck.

Deaner spends the next several minutes using the five count to his advantage, choking his cousin in the corner repeatedly. Deaner hits a jumping European Upper Cut for a quick count of 1. Deaner disposes of Jake on the outside again. Deaner follows him out and sneaks behind Jake, and shoves him into the corner post.

Back in the ring, Jake lifts Deaner in the air out of a front facelock, but couldn’t capitalize on it. Deaner brutally dropkicked Jake’s neck into the turnbuckle. Ouch! Jake catches Deaner off a flying elbow, and sidewalk slams him to the mat. Jake then hits a double axe off a whip. Jake then hits a sit out slam. He then spears Deaner in the corner for a two count. Deaner hits neck breaker for a two count.

Jake and Deaner make their way to the top rope. Jake tries to suplex Deaner to the arena floor, but Deaner shifts his weight and Jake gets pulled to the mat. Jake hits a back elbow and hits a Black Hole Slam for the win!

Winner. Jake Something.

Post match, VBD attack Jake. EY and Doering set up a table in the center of the ring. Deaner and EY set Jake on Doering on the top rope and they powerbomb Jake threw the table. VBD ends the segment standing tall.

Eddie Edwards and Alisha wish Tommy Dreamer a happy birthday in the back and give him a gift.

Match 4. Triple Threat Revolver Match to become the X Division #1 Contender.

Blake Christian VS Trey Miguel VS Suicide will start the match. Chris Bey, Daivari, Willie Mack, Ace Austin and Josh Alexander will enter as someone is pinned.

Trey and Suicide team up to go after Blake Christian. Blake uses drop kicks and arm drags to fend them both off. Trey hits a cutter on Blake. Suicide hits a moonsault off a missed moonsault by Trey. Christian moonsaults Trey on the outside after crossing the ropes. Suicide goes to the top and Blake joins him. He gets thrown off the ropes and Suicide hits a Swanton, but Trey locks a leglock to Tap out Suicide.

Chris Bey enters. He hits a backspring elbow to Christian and spinning seg lariat to Trey. Christian rolls threw a splash and hits a standing C4 on the outside to Trey. Incredible move. Bey takes a springboard moonsault from Christian. Bey hits a Vertibreaker on Christian and gets the pin.

Daivari enters. Bey takes an absolutely stiff chop from Daivari. He whips Bey to the corner and gives him a back body drop. Daivari continues with more chops and then a belly to belly. Trey climbs the ropes and hits double knees to the face of Daivari and pins him. Daivari was being cocky.

Josh Alexander enters. Josh is the mat wrestler of the group. He goes right to work on Bey, but Trey jumps on his back. Bey comes to attack from the front, but Josh suplexes them both at the same time. He goes to work on the mid section of Bey. Bey hits a jumping side kick. Josh takes another spinning heal kick, but Josh hits a spinning powerbomb and then taps Bey on a ankle lock.

Willie Mack enters. Mack takes Trey and Josh out with several running clotheslines. He then double moonsaults them both. Mack is feeling it and laying the chops in deep on Trey in the corner. He and Trey make their way to the top rope. Josh pulls Mack down and climbs the ropes to set up a superplex. Mack comes back and powerbombs the group. Mack and Josh trade chops in the corner. Josh gets the best of Mack and begins stomping him, but Mack recovers off a whip and hits a DDT on Josh. Trey hits another Meteiora and Mack is pinned.

Ace Austin (with Madman Fulton) enters. Both Trey and Josh immediately attack Ace. Ace fights off both and hits superkicks to both. Trey hits a shinning wizzard on Josh, then a reverse ranna. The next pin wins the match, so Ace breaks up the pin attempt.

Ace works on Trey as Josh spills to the outside. Trey takes out Josh further, launching himself to the outside. Ace follows and takes out Trey. This match is incredible.

Ace and Trey find themselves on the top rope. Trey slips beneath and kicks him in the groin. Trey then takes out Josh. Trey then hits a spinning cradle suplex for a two count. Josh re-enters and puts both Trey and Ace in the rack and tosses them to the ground. Josh locks on the Ankle lock. He then hits a double underhook piledriver on Austin and gets the pin.

Winner. Josh Alexander

A vignette for the Knockouts Tag Team Championship airs next. Fire and Flava will face off with Havok and Neveah.

Match 5. Texas Tornado Rules. Knockouts World Tag Team Championship Match. Havok and Neveah VS Kiera Hogan and Tasha Steelz (champions).

All four ladies will have the ability to be in the match at once. Havok takes clears the ring early, but misses a sitdown splash on Hogan. Hogan then hits a basement dropkick on Havok. Steelz takes out Neveah, who tried to stop Hogan. Steelz ties up Neveah in the ropes. Fire and Flava then double team Neveah in the corner. Havok recovers and slams both Steelz and Hogan. Neveah recovers and they double team Hogan. Steelz gets a chair, but Havok tells her you better use it. Steelz tosses the chair. lol.

Neveah splashes Steelz. Hogan gets a kendo stick and starts pounding Havok with it. Hogan gets a two count on Havok. She hit her at least 5 times with the kendo stick. Havok recovers and slams Hogan and Steelz head together. Havok then double suplexes both girls. She begins working on Hogan in the corner. Neveah is out on the floor recovering. She stumbles in. Havok misses a splash in the corner and gets knocked out. Neveah takes a swinging neckbreaker and gets pinned by Steelz.

Winners. Fire and Flava retain the championships.

Havok and Neveah seem to have words as they leave the ring.

Rich Swann is interviewed backstage. He mentions Moose and says Impact Wrestling will suspend him if he interferes. He then turns his attention to Tommy Dreamer. He tells him is going to owe Tommy a new set of teeth after the match.

A hype video airs to set up the Rohit Raju match vs TJP.

Match 6. Rohit Raju (with Mahabali Shera) VS TJP (X Division Champion)

Rohit and Shera are attack TJP prior to the match. TJP is absolutely destroyed prior to the start. TJP finally crossbodies Shera on the outside. The match hasn’t even started. Rohit and TJP then topple over the ring barricade. Ref, Brian Hebner can’t do anything. The match hasn’t started yet. Rohit suplexes TJP again.

Finally they are in the ring and the bell rings. TJP took a beating, but tries a tornado ddt, but Rohit holds on and reverses the hold. WOW. Shera continues to give TJP cheap shots on the outside.

Rohit hits a fishermen’s suplex and locks on a rear chin lock. He is using his weight well. TJP is using all his strength to get up. Rohit gets a two count after TJP collapses to the mat. TJP gets tossed to the outside, and Shera chokes him while Rohit distracts the ref. Rohit gets another two count, but he can’t get the 3 count. Frustration is setting in. Rohit begins droppin knees on TJP’s arm. He then bites his arm and screams it tastes like failure….

Rohit locks on a reverse arm bar. TJP counters out and hits a boot to the face. He then misses the Mamba Splash. Rohit hits a forearm, but TJP gets a two count off a face buster. TJP then hits a kick, but Rohit recovers and hits two running kicks. TJP misses a kick and Rohit gets a two count.

TJP then hits a superplex after somehow recovering. Rohit kicks out. TJP then goes back to the top. Rohit catches him and locks on the triangle. TJP slips out and locks on a heel lock. Rohit is screaming. Rohit breaks out and locks on a crossface. This is great. TJP rolls and gets a two count. Rohit gets a two count of a Rohit Driver. TJP hits s spring board DDT, then a Mamba Splash for the pin! What a match.

Winner and still X Division Champion. TJP

Incredible match. TJP stands tall.