Matt Cardona Not Under A Long-Term Deal with Impact Wrestling

In an interview with Fightful, Matt Cardona said that he’s not looking to sign a long term deal with anyone right now, after previously confirming he was only working at Impact Wrestling for the short term. Here are highlights:

On working long term for anyone being a free agent: “It’s the best, the absolute best. I can’t even describe how amazing this time has been since leaving WWE. ‘Cause on paper, 2020 sucked for me. I got released… Fired from my dream job. This global pandemic is going on. I had the coronavirus. I had to cancel my wedding. So, on paper it sucked. But, in reality it’s maybe the best year ever.”