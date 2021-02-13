Kane responds to chair shot comments from fan

Veteran WWE Superstar Kane (Glenn Jacobs) took to Twitter on Friday and fired back at a fan who wondered about him being Mayor of Knox County, Tennessee after taking chair shots to the head during his pro wrestling career.

A user responded to an official Knox County Government tweet with the Mayor’s statement on almost 1,000 doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine going missing.

In a now-deleted tweet, the user wrote, “Maybe don’t have a guy who used to get hit in the head with a steel chair on the regular as your mayor?”

Kane fired back and pointed out how WWE banned steel chair shots to the head several years back.

“WWE banned chair blows to the head years ago so good job staying on top of your material! Nevertheless, I do love a good game of childish insults so please continue with your derisive invective. But nothing too verbose or sesquipedalian. My language skills are obviously shot,” wrote The Big Red Mayor.

Another fan responded to Kane and wrote, “One minute it’s all fake an the next you’ve been hit too hard too often. These people need to pick a side lol.”

Kane agreed, writing, “Yep, you hit the nail on the head (but not the wrestler).”

Kane continued going back & forth with a few more friendly fans, admitting that he had to look up some of his comeback.

WWE officially banned chair shots to the head in 2010, around 8 or 9 years before Kane started working a more limited in-ring schedule. It’s no secret that Kane took many brutal chair shots before that while making a name for himself in WWE.

Stay tuned for more from Kane, who recently made a surprise appearance in the 30-Man Royal Rumble Match and donated his earnings. You can see the posts below, along with a few other related tweets:

Knox County Mayor @GlennJacobsTN issues the following statement on the Pfizer doses: pic.twitter.com/gafecFNTdR — Knox Co. Government (@KnoxGov) February 10, 2021

WWE banned chair blows to the head years ago so good job staying on top of your material! Nevertheless, I do love a good game of childish insults so please continue with your derisive invective. But nothing too verbose or sesquipedalian. My language skills are obviously shot. https://t.co/vEgeVkkRMV — Glenn Jacobs (@GlennJacobsTN) February 12, 2021

Me, too, actually!🤣 — Glenn Jacobs (@GlennJacobsTN) February 12, 2021

All good and thanks for saying that! — Glenn Jacobs (@GlennJacobsTN) February 12, 2021

I had to look it up — Cole Appelbaum (@AppelbaumCole) February 12, 2021

Oh me too. — Cole Appelbaum (@AppelbaumCole) February 12, 2021

Full disclosure: I had to look it up, too. 🤣 — Glenn Jacobs (@GlennJacobsTN) February 12, 2021

Yep, you hit the nail on the head (but not the wrestler). https://t.co/NvFHra5dAV — Glenn Jacobs (@GlennJacobsTN) February 12, 2021