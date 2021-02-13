Kacy Catanzero responds to being scrutinized by fans on social media

WWE NXT star Kacy Catanzaro has been scrutinized by fans on social media for posting a video of herself at a public gathering inside a restaurant while not wearing a mask. Perhaps they want her to eat her mask with the food inside and immediately place another one on once the original is digested? Can we get these lemmings a safety pin and a tin foil cap they can wear in their safe space?

Catanzaro released a video statement in response to the criticism that she has received:

“We wear a mask when we go in, when we leave, really anytime when we are not sitting down at our table. When we are sitting down to eat or drink, we are allowed to take our masks off and I know that’s the part that people saw and were upset with. I’m sorry for anybody that is upset. I understand your concern and I want you to know that I do care about the safety of others around me. I follow all of the protocols. Luckily for me with work, we get tested once a week if not twice a week sometimes. I carry my hand sanitizer everywhere that we have to. I wear my mask. I’m sorry this moment made people think otherwise.”