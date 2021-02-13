Demolition Ax overcomes COVID, Muta captures the GHC Heavyweight Title

Demolition Ax on Overcoming COVID-19 https://t.co/HpA6AMVYbM via @YouTube — Devon Hannibal Nicholson (Reporter) (@DevonHannibal) February 13, 2021

Keiji Mutoh aka the Great Muta (58) defeated GHC heavyweight champ Go Shiozaki for the GHC Heavyweight Title headlining NOAH’s Destination 2021: Back to Budokan show.

“I know I am older now,” Mutoh says, speaking through a translator. “My knees and sore body bother me in daily life. However, when I am in the squared circle, I am back in my element. I feel alive.”

“Mutoh is the only person still active among those in his generation such as the Three Musketeers (Mutoh, Masahiro Chono and Shinya Hashimoto) and Four Pillars of Heaven from All Japan Pro Wrestling (Misawa, Kenta Kobashi, Toshiaki Kawada and Akira Taue). To me, that is amazing. I respect all of his accomplishments and the history he has made. I am honored to stand across from a legend in this match”-Go