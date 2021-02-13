Chris Hero on the old story of Him Being In the Shield

Inside The Ropes recently spoke to Chris Hero about that old story Of Him Being In the Shield.

He said that it annoys him that people think he was set to be in The Shield. That apparently wasn’t the case at all. His name was simply mentioned by CM Punk once, but the story took on a life of its own.

“A little thing that annoys me about this is that people heard the podcast with [CM] Punk, and then they put that information out there, and it just kind of took a life of its own. When Punk pitched the trio of myself, [Dean] Ambrose and [Seth] Rollins, there was no ‘Shield’ concept.

It was just, ‘Hey, let’s pair these three guys with me.’ Right? So, technically, I was never supposed to be a member of The Shield because The Shield didn’t exist when this was pitched.”