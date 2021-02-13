Blake Christian has come to terms on a deal with WWE

Christian recently lost a career vs. title match against Rickey Shane Page at GCW’s “Fight Forever” event.

In recent months, the 23-year old Missouri native has been working with IMPACT Wrestling, making it to the finals of the Super X Cup. he was not at the most recent set of IMPACT Wrestling television tapings.

Blake Christian will be competing at IMPACT’s “No Surrender” special, in the Triple Threat Revolver match to determine the number one contender for the Impact X Division Championship

In addition to IMPACT, Christian has been seen on NJPW Strong, as well independent dates for Black Label Pro, Warrior Wrestling, and Glory Pro Wrestling.

source: Fightful