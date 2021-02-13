AEW Dynamite main event is now available for viewing on the NJPW World platform

NJPW has announced that this week’s AEW Dynamite main event is now available for viewing on the NJPW World platform.

Wednesday’s Dynamite main event saw AEW World Champion Kenny Omega and NJPW star KENTA Vesus Lance Archer and IWGP United States Champion Jon Moxley in a “Falls Count Anywhere, Anything Goes” match..

This would be the first time AEW has allowed for one of their Dynamite matches to be shown on the NJPW platform.