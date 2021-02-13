2/12/21 WWE Smackdown Viewership

Smackdown had a huge drop in the overnight ratings this week with the show doing only 1,883,000 viewers, down 243,000 viewers from last week’s overnight numbers. Last Friday’s show did 2,257,000 viewers after the final number came in on Monday. Apart from the two nights on FS1, this was the least-watched Smackdown since July 3, 2020.

Smackdown had 1,905,000 viewers in the first hour and 1,862,000 viewers in the second. The show tied first in 18-34, tied third in 18-49, and tied fourth in 25-54 with 0.3, 0.5, and 0.6 ratings respectively.

(Ratings credit: Showbuzzdaily.com)

