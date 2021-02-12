Vertvixen
Real Name: Alicia Lynne Bellamy
Height: 5’8″
Weight:
Date of Birth: December 22
Hometown: Texas
Pro Debut: 2019
Trained By: America’s Academy of Pro Wrestling
Finishing Move: Rear Naked Choke
Biography
– Vert Vixen is also a cosplayer, 3D designer, costume maker, and promotional model. She’s also been a host for Gamestop TV.
– November 16, 2019, Vert Vixen & Madi Wrenkowski lost to Harlow O’Hara & Alejandra the Lion at Ladies Night Out 8.
– March 1, 2020, Vert Vixen & Raychell Rose defeated Uju & Melia Jae at Ladies Night Out 9.
– December 16th, Vertvixen lost to Red Velvet on AEW Dark.
– December 23rd, Vertvixen lost to Tay Conti on AEW Dark.
– January 20, 2021, Vertvixen lost to Abadon on AEW Dark.
– January 21st, Vertvixen & Jazmine Allure lost to Ivelisse & Diamante on AEW Dark.