Update on possible plans for Elimination Chamber

WWE does have plans for Roman Reigns to defend his WWE Universal Title inside of the Elimination Chamber at the upcoming pay-per-view.

As noted on Thursday at this link, the promotional poster for the WWE Elimination Chamber pay-per-view was released and it featured Reigns with WWE Champion Drew McIntyre, indicating that there will be a second Chamber title match. Now the Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that the plan as of this week was to have Reigns defend his title inside the Chamber structure.

There is no word yet on who the SmackDown Chamber participants will be, but Kevin Owens is a likely participant. Daniel Bryan, Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura are also possible. It’s been reported that WWE Hall of Famer Edge vs. Reigns is the plan for WrestleMania 37, so it’s possible that WWE has him face the winner of the Chamber match for the Universal Title. We should know more after tonight’s SmackDown episode.

It was also reported on Thursday, via Ringside News, that WWE apparently has no plans for a women’s Elimination Chamber match this year as creative sources had heard nothing about that happening as of this week. The Wrestling Observer also noted that as of midweek, people in and outside of WWE creative indicated that there would not be a women’s match inside the Chamber structure. It’s possible that WWE books a women’s Chamber to be announced tonight or on Monday’s go-home RAW, but three Chamber matches on one event seems unlikely.

The 2021 WWE Elimination Chamber pay-per-view will take place on February 21 from the ThunderDome at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, FL. Below is the current card:

Elimination Chamber Match for the WWE Title

Jeff Hardy vs. Randy Orton vs. Sheamus vs. AJ Styles vs. The Miz vs. Drew McIntyre (c)

RAW Women’s Title Match

Lacey Evans vs. Asuka (c)

Triple Threat for the WWE United States Title

Riddle vs. Keith Lee vs. Bobby Lashley (c)