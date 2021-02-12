Saori Anou



Real Name: Saori Anou

Height: 5’3″

Weight: 123 lbs.

Date of Birth: February 1, 1991

Hometown: Otsu, Shiga (Japan)

Pro Debut: May 31, 2015

Trained By: AgZ Wrestling

Finishing Move: Dragon Suplex Hold

Biography

– Anou has also wrestled as Black Poteko & uses the nickname Untamable.

– May 31, 2015, Anou would make her debut by teaming with Yuna Manase by defeating Kaori Kanamura & Natsumi Maki at AgZ Prologue.

– October 11th, Anou lost to Haruka Kato at Stardom Appeal the Heat.

– November 29th, Anou defeated Yuuki Harima at AgZ Act 2.

– December 6th, Anou lost to Hiromi Mimura in the Semi-finals of the Rookie of Stardom ’15 Tournament.

– December 26th, Anou & Yuna Manase defeated Natsumi Maki & Tae Honma at REINA Year End Battle ’15.

– January 17, 2016, Anou & Hiromi Mimura lost to JKGReeeeN (Jungle Kyona & Momo Watanabe) at the Stardom 5th Anniversary – Tag 1.

– January 31st, Anou lost to Yuuka at AgZ Act 4.

– February 28th, Anou defeated Tae Honma at AgZ Act 5.

– March 27th, Anou defeated Yuna Manase at AgZ Act 6.

– April 3rd, Anou defeated Eimi Nishina at Land’s End Land’s End 2.

– April 29th, Anou lost to Jungle Kyona in the first round of the Stardom Cinderella Tournament ’16.

– June 12th, Anou & Hiromi Mimura lost to Kairi Hojo & Natsumi Maki at AgZ Act 7.

– July 18th, Anou defeated Tam Nakano at AgZ Act 8.

– August 28th, Anou defeated Natsumi Maki at AgZ Act 9.

– October 23rd, Anou & Hiromi Mimura entered into the Stardom Goddesses of Stardom Tag League ’16.

– October 28th, Anou & Eimi Nishina defeated Natsumi Maki & Tam Nakano at the REINA Makoto 10th Anniversary Show.

– November 13th, Anou defeated Tam Nakano at AJPW Chiba Extra Dream 13.

– December 11th, Anou lost to Cherry at AgZ Act 13.

– December 27th, Black Poteko & Yumiko Hotta defeated Eimi Nishina & Tam Nakano at AgZ Act 14.

– December 29th, Anou & Yuna Manase defeated Natsumi Maki & Tam Nakano at the RIZIN Martial Arts Expo.

– January 15, 2017, Anou defeated Hiromi Mimura at the Stardom 6th Anniversary Show.

– February 10th, Anou defeated Yuina at REINA Chocolate Soul.

– February 14th, Anou defeated Tam Nakano at DDT YAROZ Part 4.

– March 5th, Anou defeated Nao Kakuta at AgZ Act 16.

– April 2nd, Anou challenged Yako Fujigasaki for both the JWP Junior & Princess of Pro Wrestling Titles.

– April 5th, Anou & Mari defeated Hikaru Shida & Miyuki Takase at REINA Sakura Night Fever.

– May 6th, Anou & Tam Nakano defeated Bambi & ERINA at AJPW Chiba Extra Dream 15.

– July 8th, Anou defeated HARUKAZE at DDT Ganbare Pro Dai Suzuki 4th Anniversary Show.

– July 14th, Anou & Yako Fujigasaki lost to Rydeen Hagane & KAZUKI in the first round of the Pure-Dream J X A Tag Team Tournament.

– July 30th, Anou defeated Yako Fujigasaki for the Princess of Pro Wrestling Title.

– August 11th, Anou & Aoi Kizuki lost to Alex Lee & Natsumi Maki at the PURE-J Debut Show.

– August 27th, Anou & Natsumi Maki defeated Miyuki Takase & Tae Honma at the AJPW 45th Anniversary Show.

– October 9th, Anou & Natsumi Maki challenged Leon & Command Bolshoi for the Daily Sports Tag Team Titles.

– October 15th, Anou retained the Princess of Pro Wrestling Title against Tae Honma.

– November 3rd, Anou defeated Busu Mongol at AJPW Chiba Extra Dream 18.

– December 24th, Anou defended the Princess of Pro Wrestling Title against Miyuki Takase.

– January 26, 2018, Anou retained the title against Maika Ozaki.

– February 12th, Anou defeated Giulia at New Ice Ribbon 866.

– February 27th, Anou defeated Mio Momono at JAST Battle for Battle.

– May 13th, Anou & Maika Ozaki challenged Azure Revolution (Risa Sera & Maya Yukihi) for the International Ribbon Tag Team Titles.

– June 3rd, Anou defeated Alex Lee at the OZ Academy Rude in June.

– July 10th, Anou competed in the Survival Battle Royal for the DDT Iron Man Heavy Metal Title.

– August 31st, Anou & Himeka Arita defeated Giulia & Miku Aono at JAST SummerDream.

– November 15th, Anou defeated SAKI for the vacant AgZ Title.

– December 9th, Anou & Kakeru Sekiguchi defeated Hikari Shimizu & SAKI at AgZ Act 34.

– December 22nd, Anou won a Battle Royal at TAKA & Taichi Produce TAKATaichi House in Yokohama.

– January 6, 2019, Anou retained the AgZ Title against Miyuki Takase.

– February 3rd, Ozaki-gun (Anou & Yumi Ohka) defeated Hikaru Shida & Tsukasa Kuragaki at OZ Academy Rage this Month.

– March 14th, Anou defended the AgZ Title against Kakeru Sekiguchi.

– March 17th, Anou lost to Tsukasa Kuragaki at OZ Academy Rage this Month II.

– April 12th, Anou, Miyuki Takase & Himeka Arita lost to Makoto, Yoshiko & Hiroyo Matsumoto at the SEAdLINNING Shin-Kiba 11th Night.

– April 14th, Anou defeated Hiroe Nagahama at Happy Birthday WAVE ’19.

– May 4th, Anou, Takashi Sasaki & Tsukasa Fujimoto lost to Tequila Saya, Shinjiro Otani & Nanae Takahashi at the Yokohama Pro Wrestling Festival ’19.

– May 12th, Ozaki-gun (Anou & Maya Yukihi) defeated Beast Friend (Hiroyo Matsumoto & Kaori Yoneyama) for the OZ Academy Tag Team Titles.

– June 16th, Anou retained the AgZ Title against Tae Honma.

– July 8th, Anou, rhythm & Koharu Hinata lost to Tomoka Inaba, Kaori Yoneyama & Giulia at JTO Hajime.

– July 21st, Anou defended the AgZ Title against Giulia.

– August 14th, Anou lost the title to Reika Saiki.

– August 25th, Ozaki-gun lost the OZ Academy Tag Team Titles to MISSION K4 (AKINO & Sonoko Kato).

– September 22nd, Anou, Yumiko Hotta & Hanako Nakamori lost to Himeka Arita, Miyuki Takase & Kakeru Sekiguchi at AgZ Act 43.

– November 14th, Anou defeated Tomoka Inaba at JTO Go.

– December 28th, Ozaki-gun (Anou & Mayumi Ozaki) lost to Kyusei Ninja Ranmaru & Hibiscus Mii at Ranmaru Festa Vol. 25.

– March 19, 2020, Anou & Maya Yukihi defeated Natsu Sumire & Rina Yamashita at RJPW Strong Style Pro-Wrestling Vol. 5.

– May 9th, Anou & Yukio Naya defeated Mizuki Watase & Saki Akai on the DDT TV Show.

– August 28th, Anou challenged Mayumi Ozaki for the OZ Academy Openweight Title.

– October 18th, Anou & Haruka Umesaki defeated Yappy & Suzu Suzuki at New Ice Ribbon 1076.

– November 3rd, Anou & Momoka Hanazono defeated Yuki Shizuku & rhythm at JTO Just Tap Out in Nagoya.

– November 20th, Anou & Sareee defeated ASUKA & Riko Kawahata at Assemble Vol. 2.

– December 27th, Anou & Hamuko Hoshi defeated Suzu Suzuki & Tsukasa Haruka at New Ice Ribbon 1089.

– December 31st, Anou challenged Suzu Suzuki for the ICExInfinity Title.