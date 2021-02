Samantha Smart



Real Name: Kristen Garner

Height: 5’10”

Weight: 130 lbs.

Date of Birth: April 11

Hometown: Whiteland, Indiana

Resides: LA, California

Pro Debut: 2019

Trained by: Selina Majors

Finishing Move: Magna Cum Laude

Notes

– Samantha is nicknamed The IQ Superior.

– Samantha is a valet in Women of Wrestling (WOW).