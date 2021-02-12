Report: WWE Talent Unhappy & Upset At SmackDown

WWE wrestlers and crew members are reportedly very upset backstage at tonight’s SmackDown taping from Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, FL.

It was just reported by @Wrestlevotes that the level of “unhappiness and straight up anger” is at an all-time high backstage tonight. Everyone from the wrestlers to the road crew are said to be pissed off. It was described as not a good look for the company.

There is no word on what has led to the unhappiness backstage at SmackDown. However, it was just reported earlier this evening, via Fightful Select, that a major meeting held within WWE earlier today led to low morale and angry employees as they were told that they would not be receiving bonuses, pay raises, or promotions. It was noted that this meeting included employees and not wrestlers. You can click here for that report.

