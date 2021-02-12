Peacock looking for WWE Network manager ahead of launch

Peacock, the NBCUniversal streaming service which will take over the WWE Network next month, is looking for a manager to handle the WWE Network on their platform.

“Now, we need fearless leaders and pop-culture fiends to help build out our WWE user experience – so if you can name all of Mick Foley’s characters or know why Charlotte Flair claims to be ‘Born to Conquer,’ then you should come smell what the Peacock is cooking,” the job responsibilities reads.

The prospective applicant will be joining a team to help publishing live streams, curating collections and playlists and identifying high performance highlights from the WWE’s vast and growing library.

Candidate will create and maintain the WWE homepage, schedule VOD promotions in-sync with the entire WWE linear programming slate, assist in the creation of collections, copy, and metadata for WWE assets, be a subject matter expert in all aspects of the WWE universe, ensure that key metadata is present on all WWE content, identify curation opportunities to expand visibility of long form and short form content, coordinate asset delivery with internal and external teams to ensure timely promotion, analyze data to make educated decisions on curation tactics, and project manage live streams of key events throughout the year.

If you’re interested, you can check out the job application BrassRing.com.