LIVE COVERAGE OF TONIGHT’S WWE SMACKDOWN

– Tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX opens live from the ThunderDome at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida. Michael Cole welcomes us. He’s joined at ringside by Corey Graves.

– We go right to the ring and out comes WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, Jey Uso and Paul Heyman. The boos start right up. Reigns stops on the stage and raises the title in the air as the pyro goes off. Greg Hamilton does the introductions as they march to the ring.

