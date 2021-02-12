Jennacide



Real Name: Jenna Lynn Van Bemmel

Height: 5’10”

Weight: 200 lbs.

Date of Birth: October 31

Hometown: Clearwater, Florida

Pro Debut: May 7, 2011

Trained By: Rain

Finishing Move: The Royal Butterfly

Biography

– Jenna is also a bodybuilder.

– Jennacide is also known as Jenna, Jenna Van Bemel & Jenna Van Muscles. She is nicknamed the Bionic Beast, She Hulk & Lady Beast.

– May 7, 2011, Jenna made her debut in a Lumberjill match by losing to Ms. Brittany at NWA Battlezone.

– April 9, 2016, Jenna defeated Hollywood at ACW Retribution ’16.

– May 14th, Jenna competed in a Battle Royal at Ring Warriors May Mayhem.

– December 17th, Jenna defeated Aria Blake for the ACW Women’s Title.

– June 3, 2017, Jenna retained the title against Kaci Lennox.

– July 12th, Jenna lost to Sonya Deville on WWE NXT.

– July 15th, Jenna retained the ACW Women’s Title against Natalia Markova.

– August 6th, Jenna defended the title against Kikyo.

– August 26th, Jenna lost to Jaime D in the semi-finals of the WXW Mercedes Martinez Women’s Tournament.

– October 3rd, Jenna defeated Kaci Lennox at PW2.0 Hallomean.

– January 27, 2018, Jenna competed in the PWK Kingdom Rumble.

– May 5th, Jenna challenged Dynamite DiDi for the PPW Diamonds Division Title.

– May 19th, Jenna defeated La Caroneza at PPW LuchaMania 2.

– July 7th, Jenna defeated Dynamite DiDi for the PPW Diamonds Division Starlight Title.

– July 20th, Jenna lost to Tesha Price at SHINE 52.

– September 6th, Jenna defeated Aerial Monroe on RISE Ascent.

– September 9th, Jenna lost the OSCW Women’s Title to Savannah Evans in a 3-Way.

– October 6th, Jenna competed in a Battle Royal at the Elev8 Pro Ultimate Valor II – 2 Year Anniversary Show.

– October 20th, Jenna retained the PPW Diamonds Division Starlight Title against Avery Taylor.

– November 2nd, Jenna & Brandi Lauren defeated Rainbow Bright (Gabby Gilbert & Luscious Latasha) at SHINE 54.

– December 15th, Jenna & Brandi Lauren lost to Allie Recks & Willow Nightingale at SHINE 55.

– January 12, 2019, Jenna defeated Charlie Kruel at EWE Peace Out.

– January 20th, Jenna challenged Picchio Rosso for the SIW Wild Title.

– February 16th, Jenna challenged Trish Adora for the GCW Women’s Title.

– February 19th, Jenna competed in a 3-Way on RISE Ascent.

– March 29th, Jenna competed in the RISE of the Contenders Rumble.

– May 19th, Jenna challenged Amazon for the GWF Women’s Title.

– June 22nd, Jenna competed in a Hardcore Rumble for the SIW Wild Title.

– July 12th, Jenna lost to Simone Lockhart at Respect Vol. 6.

– July 27th, Jenna & Nadi defeated Violet Payne & Viva Van at AWS We Don’t Believe in Service Charges.

– August 9th, Jenna defeated Heather Monroe at Respect Vol. 7.

– August 18th, Jenna defeated Sammy at WWN Do or Die Showcase.

– September 21st, Jenna & Lindsay Snow lost to BTY (Marti Belle & Jayme Jameson) at SHINE 61.

– October 26th, Jenna lost the PPW Diamonds Division Starlight Title to Savannah Evans in a 3-Way.

– December 14th, Jenna won a 6-Way at SHINE 64.

– January 18, 2020, Jenna challenged Natalia Markova for the SHINE Nova Title.

– February 2nd, Jenna defeated Scanner at SIW War of the Worlds 3.

– September 18th, Jenna defeated Rok-C at MPW Hell Hath No Fury.

– November 6th, Jennacide defeated The WOAD at MPW Tournament Out of Hell.

– November 7th, Jennacide & Dream Girl Ellie lost to Ivelisse & Diamante on AEW Dark.

– November 18th, Jennacide & Lady Frost lost to Ivelisse & Diamante on AEW Dark.

– December 5th, Jennacide lost to Skye Blue in the semi-finals of the GCW Diamond Cup.

– December 11th, Jennacide defeated Amber Rodriguez on MPW Run it Black.

– February 6, 2021, Jennacide lost to Holidead on MPW Wishes Granted.