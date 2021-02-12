Edge wants NXT run

Triple H revealed yesterday that Royal Rumble winner Edge had been talking to him for a year about coming to work in NXT, doing both microphone work and in-ring matches.

The Rated-R Superstar went as far as sending a list to Triple H of the talent he wanted to work with in the black and gold brand.

Edge made his NXT debut last week when he addressed both Finn Balor and Pete Dunn, telling them that he’s watching them before making a decision on which title he will go after at WrestleMania. During the same segment, Edge credited NXT for making him work hard for a return, saying the brand puts the second “W” in WWE above anything else.

Edge’s wife Beth Phoenix is also associated with the brand where she serves as a color commentator every week.