The DKC



Real Name: Dylan Barrales

Height: 5’8″

Weight: 154 lbs.

Date of Birth:

Hometown: California

Pro Debut: March 30, 2018

Trained By: Santino Bros Wrestling School & NJPW Dojo

Finishing Move:

Biography

– Barrales is known as Dylan Kyle Cox or abbreviated to the DKC.

– March 30, 2018, in Dylan’s debut he would team with Cameron Gates to form the Bomb Squad in a losing effort to Dom Kubrick & Robby Phoenix at SBW Dance With the Devil.

– April 29th, Dylan competed in the KnokX Pro Double Ring Turmoil.

– May 18th, The Bomb Squad & Jake Atlas lost to Lucas Riley, Dom Kubrick & Robby Phoenix at SBW Asskickers Kick Ass All Day.

– July 14th, The Bomb Squad lost to AK Ramble (KC Douglas & Michael Hopkins) at Ground Zero: Phase VI.

– August 4th, Dylan won a 3-Way at a Amped/D6W event.

– August 16th, Dylan defeated Juan Mattioli at FIST SummerSlum ’18.

– September 29th, The Bomb Squad & Jake Atlas lost to Matt Vandagriff & Doomfly (Delilah Doom & Eli Everfly) at Ground Zero: the 8th Phase.

– October 6th, Dylan lost to Azrael in the first round of the D6W Kingdom of Heaven Tournament.

– October 18th, Dylan lost to Matt Vandagriff at FIST Halloween Havoc.

– December 14th, The Bomb Squad & Viva Van defeated Ruben Iglesias & The Arrow Club (Kyle Hawk & Desi De Rata) on LAL Episode II.

– February 7, 2019, Dylan & Hunter Freeman competed in a 4-Way for the FIST Tag Team Titles.

– February 22nd, The Bomb Squad defeated Lucas Riley & RJ Santos at SBW The Good, The Bad and the Dirty.

– March 15th, Dylan defeated Delilah Doom at SBW Can’t Knock the Hustle.

– June 8th, The Bomb Squad competed in a 3-Way for the UEW Tag Team Titles.

– June 15th, The Bomb Squad defeated Hyde & Koto Hiro at LWP Outta Control.

– June 20th, Dylan retained the Get FIST’d Television Title against Slice Boogie.

– July 5th, Dylan lost to Tyler Bateman at SBW Up All Night.

– August 17th, Dylan lost to Heather Monroe at SBW Put Up or Shut Up.

– October 18th, Dylan lost the Get FIST’d Television Title to Ryan Kidd.

– October 19th, Dylan competed in the SCP SoCal Rumble.

– November 7th, Dylan won a Battle Royal at FIST vs. The World.

– February 9, 2020, Dylan lost to Jordan Oliver in the semi-finals of the CLW Rookie Card Tournament.

– February 21st, Dylan lost to Lucas Riley in the first round of the SBW Survive the Night Tournament.

– May 16th, Dylan retained the recently won Get FIST’d Television Title against Slice Boogie.

– June 13th, DKC lost to Rust Taylor on NJPW Lion’s Break Collision.

– August 21st, DKC & Danny Limelight lost to Rocky Romero & Adrian Quest on NJPW STRONG.

– September 4th, DKC & Clark Connors lost to Fred Rosser & Alex Zayne on NJPW STRONG.

– September 25th, DKC lost to Logan Riegel in the first round of the NJPW Lion’s Break Crown.

– November 20th, DKC & Clark Connors defeated The Riegel Twins (Logan & Sterling Riegel) on NJPW STRONG.

– December 4th, DKC lost to Sterling Riegel on NJPW STRONG.

– December 11th, DKC & Clark Connors defeated The Riegel Twins on NJPW STRONG.

– January 8, 2021, DKC lost to Rocky Romero on NJPW STRONG.

– January 29th, DKC lost to Clark Connors on NJPW STRONG.

– February 5th, DKC defeated Kevin Knight on NJPW STRONG.