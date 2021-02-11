Rusty Brooks



Real Name: Kurt Koski

Height: 6’0″

Weight: 345 lbs.

Date of Birth: February 7, 1958

Date of Death: February 11, 2021

Hometown: Denton, Texas

Resided: Miramar, Florida

Pro Debut: October 31, 1982

Retired: 2013

Trained By: Jim Isler & Boris Malenko

Finishing Move: Rusty Bomb

Biography

– Koski formerly played football at North Texas State University.

– Koski is the father of professional wrestler Jeff Brooks.

– Koski also used the ring names Masked Assassin & Super Duper Mario.

– Titles & accolades held by Koski included:

– Championship Wrestling Entertainment – Hall of Honors (2014)

– DSWA Southeastern Heavyweight Championship

– FWA Heavyweight Championship (2x)

– FOW Hardcore Championship

– FOW Heavyweight Championship

– FOW Tag Team Championship

– GCW Tag Team Championship (2x)

– IPWA Brass Knuckles Championship

– IPWA Southern Heavyweight Championship

– IPWA Tag Team Championship (5x)

– WWA Atlantic Coast Heavyweight Championship

– Brooks died on February 11, 2021, four days after turning 63. Brooks underwent surgery a few weeks prior to his death and had been dealing with other health issues.