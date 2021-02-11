Rusty Brooks
Real Name: Kurt Koski
Height: 6’0″
Weight: 345 lbs.
Date of Birth: February 7, 1958
Date of Death: February 11, 2021
Hometown: Denton, Texas
Resided: Miramar, Florida
Pro Debut: October 31, 1982
Retired: 2013
Trained By: Jim Isler & Boris Malenko
Finishing Move: Rusty Bomb
Biography
– Koski formerly played football at North Texas State University.
– Koski is the father of professional wrestler Jeff Brooks.
– Koski also used the ring names Masked Assassin & Super Duper Mario.
– Titles & accolades held by Koski included:
– Championship Wrestling Entertainment – Hall of Honors (2014)
– DSWA Southeastern Heavyweight Championship
– FWA Heavyweight Championship (2x)
– FOW Hardcore Championship
– FOW Heavyweight Championship
– FOW Tag Team Championship
– GCW Tag Team Championship (2x)
– IPWA Brass Knuckles Championship
– IPWA Southern Heavyweight Championship
– IPWA Tag Team Championship (5x)
– WWA Atlantic Coast Heavyweight Championship
– Brooks died on February 11, 2021, four days after turning 63. Brooks underwent surgery a few weeks prior to his death and had been dealing with other health issues.