According to professional wrestling agent Eric Simms on Facebook, Old School WWF Enhancement Talent Rusty Brooks (Kurt Koski), who just a few days ago had turned 63 years old, has passed away .

Brooks used to be a ‘Jobber To The Stars’ on World Wrestling Federation TV from 1984 until 1986 and then again in 1988.

His biggest claim to fame was wrestling WWF World Heavyweight Champion Hulk Hogan on an episode of ‘WWF Championship Wrestling’ in 1985.