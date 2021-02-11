News on Booker T and Ken Shamrock

– While speaking on his Hall of Fame Podcast, Booker T was asked to name the best King of the Ring Winner. He said “You know I’ve talked to Steve Austin about it and the best kings about it. You know, they got Steve Austin at No. 1 (best King of the Ring poll) and I go, ‘how does this happen?’ That’s what the polls say. Fake polls. I would give King Corbin the rub.”

– Filed to GERWECK.NET: Ken Shamrock (WWE/TNA/Impact/MMA) is now available for wrestling events, in person signings, and virtual signings through Bill Behrens showbis@aol.com and www.sbibookings.com.

He is a former NWA/TNA Heavyweight Champion, WWE Intercontinental, King Of The Ring and Tag Team Champion, and UFC Superfight Champion. He was inducted into the UFC’s Hall Of Fame (2003 Inaugural) and Impact Hall Of Fame (2020)

“The World’s Most Dangerous Man” is based in Reno, NV.

https://kenshamrock.com/