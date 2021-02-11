Lio Rush wins AAA Championship; unifies MLW & AAA titles

filed to GERWECK.NET:

Tonight on Major League Wrestling’s flagship series, MLW FUSION, history was made as reigning World Middleweight Champion Lio Rush pinned Laredo Kid to win the AAA World Cruiserweight Championship in a history interpromotional title versus title match with both the MLW and AAA titles on the line.

Lio Rush now becomes the first interpromotional double champion in MLW history.

AAA and MLW officials are already in discussions about a possible Rush/Laredo 2 title bout for the unified belts.

Fans can watch replays on Fubo Sports, DAZN, beIN SPORTS and the Roku Channel. Learn more about where to watch.

FUSION also featured:

•ACH vs. Brian Pillman Jr.

•Injustice vs. CONTRA Unit

•Calvin Tankman vs. Zenshi

•Alicia Atout interviewing Richard Holliday

•Update on Alex Hammerstone

•Filthy Island Control Center