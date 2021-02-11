Delmi Exo



Real Name: Elizabeth Medrano

Height: 5’7″

Weight: 154 lbs.

Date of Birth: April 16

Hometown: Providence, Rhode Island

Pro Debut: May 2, 2015

Trained By: Doug Summers

Finishing Move: Exocution

Biography

– Delmi is the sister of Ashley Vox.

– Delmi has garnered the nicknames The Galaxy DelmiGod & Just One of the Boys.

– May 2, 2015, Delmi made her debut in a dark match in a losing effort at a PVP event.

– September 26th, Delmi lost to Ashley Vox at ElkMania 3.

– November 7th, Delmi lost to Ashley Vox at PVP Feast or Fight.

– November 15th, Delmi & Vern Vicallo lost to Tessa Blanchard & Anthony Greene in the semi-finals of the LPW Kings and Queens Tournament.

– November 22nd, Team Sea Stars (Delmi & Ashley Vox) lost to Deonna Purrazzo & Sumie Sakai at NECW World Women’s Wrestling.

– November 27th, Team Sea Stars defeated Anthony Greene & Travis Gordon at UFO Wrestling Black Friday.

– February 6, 2016, Delmi competed in a first round 4-Way Elimination of the CHIKARA Young Lions Cup XII.

– April 2nd, Team Sea Stars lost to Los Ice Creams (El Hijo del Ice Cream & Ice Cream Jr.) in the first round of the CHIKARA Tag World Grand Prix ’16.

– May 14th, Delmi defeated Hellen Vale at LPW Mayhem ’16.

– May 21st, Delmi & Doug Summers lost to Toxis & Wrecking Ball Legursky at PVP Tick’d Off.

– August 13th, Team Sea Stars defeated Kaitlin Diemond & Toxis at NECW Iron Maiden Championship ’16.

– September 10th, Delmi defeated Ashley Vox at the PVP 4th Annual Rumble.

– October 8th, Team Sea Stars defeated The Gentleman’s Club (Orange Cassidy & The Swamp Monster) at CHIKARA Judgment Day.

– November 10th, Team Sea Stars lost to The Buru Death Squad (Kikyo & Roni Nicole) at RISE 1.

– December 3rd, Delmi challenged Skylar for the PVP Women’s Title.

– December 22nd, Delmi competed in the CHIKARA Infinite Gauntlet.

– February 4, 2017, Delmi competed in the first round 4-Way Elimination of the CHIKARA Young Lions Cup XIII.

– February 8th, Delmi challenged Davienne for the CW Women’s Title.

– February 18th, Team Sea Stars lost to The Fella Twins (Eddy McQueen & Rick Cataldo) at QOC 18.

– April 8th, Delmi challenged Sally for the Rogue Women Warriors Title.

– May 6th, Delmi competed in the CHIKARA Infinite Gauntlet.

– May 12th, Delmi lost to Kaitlin Diemond in the finals of the RRW Women’s Tournament.

– August 26th, Delmi defeated Gemma Cross at TRUE Wrestling Fight for a Miracle 3.

– September 16th, Delmi defeated Ashley Vox at NWE Roll the Dice.

– October 7th, Delmi lost to Jordynne Grace at ACW/Rogue Horror Business.

– October 14th, Delmi competed in a 4-Way for the LPW Women’s Title.

– October 18th, Delmi challenged Mike Del for the CZW Medal of Valor Title.

– November 4th, Delmi, Ashley Vox & Skylar defeated Sumie Sakai, Karen Q & Allie Recks at WrestleJam 16.

– November 18th, Delmi became the inaugural NWE Women’s Champion.

– November 26th, Team Sea Stars & Solo Darling defeated Nadi, Laynie Luck & Allie Kat at WWR Tournament for Tomorrow.

– January 12, 2018, Delmi challenged Ashley Vox for the CW Women’s Title.

– January 20th, Team Sea Stars defeated The Pretty Mean Girls (Madi Maxx & Renee Michelle) at QOC 21.

– January 28th, Delmi competed in the WWR Revolutionary Rumble.

– February 10th, Team Sea Stars lost to The Twisted Sisters (Holidead & Thunder Rosa) at WOW Women of Warriors IV.

– February 23rd, Team Sea Stars lost to Davienne & Alisha Edwards at CW Road to Cold Fury.

– March 18th, Delmi lost to Penelope Ford at NEW March Mayhem ’18.

– April 21st, Delmi retained the NWE Women’s Title against Ally Zwicker.

– April 27th, Delmi defeated Isana at NCW Pulp Fiction.

– May 19th, Delmi defeated Gemma Cross at ACW Can You Handle This?

– May 27th, Delmi lost to Allie Recks on WWR All Day.

– June 16th, Delmi lost to Madi Maxx at WSU Breaking Barriers 5.

– June 23rd, Delmi retained the NWE Women’s Title against Ally Zwicker.

– July 20th, Delmi defeated Riley Shepard at Let’s Hang Out!

– July 21st, Delmi defeated Isana at NCW New Kids Day.

– August 3rd, Delmi challenged James Ellsworth for the World Intergender Title.

– August 25th, Delmi retained the NWE Women’s Title against Jasmine Hawkes.

– October 12th, Delmi & Sierra defeated The Platinum Hunnies (Angel Sinclair & Ava Everett) at NCW Total Elimination ’18.

– October 21st, Team Sea Stars defeated Undeniably Impressive (Indi Hartwell & Tessa Blanchard) at SHIMMER 107.

– November 8th, Team Sea Stars lost to Doomfly (Delilah Doom & Eli Everfly) in the quarter-finals of the DCW Maggie Martinez Memorial Intergender Tag Team Invitational.

– November 9th, Team Sea Stars defeated Alex Gracia & Jody Threat at HMW Caught in a Mosh.

– November 25th, Team Sea Stars competed in a 3-Way for the QOC Tag Team Titles.

– December 28th, Team Sea Stars defeated Kris Statlander & Riley Shepard at LVAC Holiday Hang Out.

– December 30th, Team Sea Stars lost to the Twisted Sisters in the semi-finals of the WWR Tournament for Tomorrow ’18.

– February 17, 2019, Team Sea Stars lost to The Gym Nasty Boyz (White Mike & Timmy Lou Retton) in the semi-finals of the FEST Love Cup ’19.

– March 2nd, Delmi competed in the finals of the CZW Trifecta Elimination ’19.

– March 23rd, Delmi lost to Aja Perera at WSU Something Entirely New.

– April 5th, Team Sea Stars, Solo Darling & Kris Wolf defeated The New Nation (Charli Evans, Jessica Troy, Steph De Lander & Zoe Lucas) at SHIMMER 113.

– May 17th, Team Sea Stars, Cheerleader Melissa & Nicole Savoy defeated The Shades of Blonde (Heather Monroe, Laura James, Simone Sherie & Taya Valkyrie) in a Elimination at RISE 14.

– May 18th, Delmi challenged Zoe Lucas for the Phoenix of RISE Title.

– May 25th, Team Sea Stars defeated Fun and Sexy (Baby D & Phoebe) to win the Sabotage Tag Team Titles.

– July 13th, Team Sea Stars retained the titles against The Cool (Cam Cole & Kiefer Bartek).

– July 27th, Delmi & Kennedi Copeland defeated Ava Everett & Sierra at NCW Kids Day ’19.

– August 3rd, Delmi & Kasey Catal defeated Candy Cartwright & Ava Everett for the WSU Tag Team Titles.

– September 7th, Delmi & Kasey Catal retained the titles against Bad Company (Masha Slamovich & Violette).

– September 22nd, Team Sea Stars & Shark Boy defeated The Platinum Hunnies & Anthony Greene at Beyond All Hands on Deck.

– November 2nd, Team Sea Stars defeated Mercedes Martinez & Cheerleader Melissa for the SHIMMER Tag Team Titles.

– November 3rd, Team Sea Stars retained the titles against The Bird and the Bee (Willow Nightingale & Solo Darling).

– November 9th, Team Sea Stars won a 3-Way at SHINE 62.

– November 17th, Team Sea Stars retained the Sabotage Tag Team Titles in a 4-Way.

– November 21st, Team Sea Stars defeated Bear Country (Bear Boulder & Bear Bronson) on Beyond Uncharted Territory.

– November 30th, Team Sea Stars lost to Vipress & Raze at AWS Calling it a Day.

– July 29, 2020, Team Sea Stars defeated Waves and Curls (Jaylen Bradyn & Traevon Jordan) on Limitless the Road.

– October 7th, Delmi defeated Nick Stapp on Limitless the Road.

– October 11th, Team Sea Stars retained the SHIMMER Tag Team Titles against Allysin Kay & Marti Belle.

– November 24th, Team Sea Stars lost to Kiera Hogan & Tasha Steelz in the first round of the Impact Knockouts Tag Team Title Tournament.

– December 12th, Team Sea Stars lost to Nevaeh & Havok on Impact Wrestling Final Resolution ’20.

– January 6, 2021, Delmi defeated Channing Thomas on Limitless the Road.