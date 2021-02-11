Delmi Exo
Real Name: Elizabeth Medrano
Height: 5’7″
Weight: 154 lbs.
Date of Birth: April 16
Hometown: Providence, Rhode Island
Pro Debut: May 2, 2015
Trained By: Doug Summers
Finishing Move: Exocution
Biography
– Delmi is the sister of Ashley Vox.
– Delmi has garnered the nicknames The Galaxy DelmiGod & Just One of the Boys.
– May 2, 2015, Delmi made her debut in a dark match in a losing effort at a PVP event.
– September 26th, Delmi lost to Ashley Vox at ElkMania 3.
– November 7th, Delmi lost to Ashley Vox at PVP Feast or Fight.
– November 15th, Delmi & Vern Vicallo lost to Tessa Blanchard & Anthony Greene in the semi-finals of the LPW Kings and Queens Tournament.
– November 22nd, Team Sea Stars (Delmi & Ashley Vox) lost to Deonna Purrazzo & Sumie Sakai at NECW World Women’s Wrestling.
– November 27th, Team Sea Stars defeated Anthony Greene & Travis Gordon at UFO Wrestling Black Friday.
– February 6, 2016, Delmi competed in a first round 4-Way Elimination of the CHIKARA Young Lions Cup XII.
– April 2nd, Team Sea Stars lost to Los Ice Creams (El Hijo del Ice Cream & Ice Cream Jr.) in the first round of the CHIKARA Tag World Grand Prix ’16.
– May 14th, Delmi defeated Hellen Vale at LPW Mayhem ’16.
– May 21st, Delmi & Doug Summers lost to Toxis & Wrecking Ball Legursky at PVP Tick’d Off.
– August 13th, Team Sea Stars defeated Kaitlin Diemond & Toxis at NECW Iron Maiden Championship ’16.
– September 10th, Delmi defeated Ashley Vox at the PVP 4th Annual Rumble.
– October 8th, Team Sea Stars defeated The Gentleman’s Club (Orange Cassidy & The Swamp Monster) at CHIKARA Judgment Day.
– November 10th, Team Sea Stars lost to The Buru Death Squad (Kikyo & Roni Nicole) at RISE 1.
– December 3rd, Delmi challenged Skylar for the PVP Women’s Title.
– December 22nd, Delmi competed in the CHIKARA Infinite Gauntlet.
– February 4, 2017, Delmi competed in the first round 4-Way Elimination of the CHIKARA Young Lions Cup XIII.
– February 8th, Delmi challenged Davienne for the CW Women’s Title.
– February 18th, Team Sea Stars lost to The Fella Twins (Eddy McQueen & Rick Cataldo) at QOC 18.
– April 8th, Delmi challenged Sally for the Rogue Women Warriors Title.
– May 6th, Delmi competed in the CHIKARA Infinite Gauntlet.
– May 12th, Delmi lost to Kaitlin Diemond in the finals of the RRW Women’s Tournament.
– August 26th, Delmi defeated Gemma Cross at TRUE Wrestling Fight for a Miracle 3.
– September 16th, Delmi defeated Ashley Vox at NWE Roll the Dice.
– October 7th, Delmi lost to Jordynne Grace at ACW/Rogue Horror Business.
– October 14th, Delmi competed in a 4-Way for the LPW Women’s Title.
– October 18th, Delmi challenged Mike Del for the CZW Medal of Valor Title.
– November 4th, Delmi, Ashley Vox & Skylar defeated Sumie Sakai, Karen Q & Allie Recks at WrestleJam 16.
– November 18th, Delmi became the inaugural NWE Women’s Champion.
– November 26th, Team Sea Stars & Solo Darling defeated Nadi, Laynie Luck & Allie Kat at WWR Tournament for Tomorrow.
– January 12, 2018, Delmi challenged Ashley Vox for the CW Women’s Title.
– January 20th, Team Sea Stars defeated The Pretty Mean Girls (Madi Maxx & Renee Michelle) at QOC 21.
– January 28th, Delmi competed in the WWR Revolutionary Rumble.
– February 10th, Team Sea Stars lost to The Twisted Sisters (Holidead & Thunder Rosa) at WOW Women of Warriors IV.
– February 23rd, Team Sea Stars lost to Davienne & Alisha Edwards at CW Road to Cold Fury.
– March 18th, Delmi lost to Penelope Ford at NEW March Mayhem ’18.
– April 21st, Delmi retained the NWE Women’s Title against Ally Zwicker.
– April 27th, Delmi defeated Isana at NCW Pulp Fiction.
– May 19th, Delmi defeated Gemma Cross at ACW Can You Handle This?
– May 27th, Delmi lost to Allie Recks on WWR All Day.
– June 16th, Delmi lost to Madi Maxx at WSU Breaking Barriers 5.
– June 23rd, Delmi retained the NWE Women’s Title against Ally Zwicker.
– July 20th, Delmi defeated Riley Shepard at Let’s Hang Out!
– July 21st, Delmi defeated Isana at NCW New Kids Day.
– August 3rd, Delmi challenged James Ellsworth for the World Intergender Title.
– August 25th, Delmi retained the NWE Women’s Title against Jasmine Hawkes.
– October 12th, Delmi & Sierra defeated The Platinum Hunnies (Angel Sinclair & Ava Everett) at NCW Total Elimination ’18.
– October 21st, Team Sea Stars defeated Undeniably Impressive (Indi Hartwell & Tessa Blanchard) at SHIMMER 107.
– November 8th, Team Sea Stars lost to Doomfly (Delilah Doom & Eli Everfly) in the quarter-finals of the DCW Maggie Martinez Memorial Intergender Tag Team Invitational.
– November 9th, Team Sea Stars defeated Alex Gracia & Jody Threat at HMW Caught in a Mosh.
– November 25th, Team Sea Stars competed in a 3-Way for the QOC Tag Team Titles.
– December 28th, Team Sea Stars defeated Kris Statlander & Riley Shepard at LVAC Holiday Hang Out.
– December 30th, Team Sea Stars lost to the Twisted Sisters in the semi-finals of the WWR Tournament for Tomorrow ’18.
– February 17, 2019, Team Sea Stars lost to The Gym Nasty Boyz (White Mike & Timmy Lou Retton) in the semi-finals of the FEST Love Cup ’19.
– March 2nd, Delmi competed in the finals of the CZW Trifecta Elimination ’19.
– March 23rd, Delmi lost to Aja Perera at WSU Something Entirely New.
– April 5th, Team Sea Stars, Solo Darling & Kris Wolf defeated The New Nation (Charli Evans, Jessica Troy, Steph De Lander & Zoe Lucas) at SHIMMER 113.
– May 17th, Team Sea Stars, Cheerleader Melissa & Nicole Savoy defeated The Shades of Blonde (Heather Monroe, Laura James, Simone Sherie & Taya Valkyrie) in a Elimination at RISE 14.
– May 18th, Delmi challenged Zoe Lucas for the Phoenix of RISE Title.
– May 25th, Team Sea Stars defeated Fun and Sexy (Baby D & Phoebe) to win the Sabotage Tag Team Titles.
– July 13th, Team Sea Stars retained the titles against The Cool (Cam Cole & Kiefer Bartek).
– July 27th, Delmi & Kennedi Copeland defeated Ava Everett & Sierra at NCW Kids Day ’19.
– August 3rd, Delmi & Kasey Catal defeated Candy Cartwright & Ava Everett for the WSU Tag Team Titles.
– September 7th, Delmi & Kasey Catal retained the titles against Bad Company (Masha Slamovich & Violette).
– September 22nd, Team Sea Stars & Shark Boy defeated The Platinum Hunnies & Anthony Greene at Beyond All Hands on Deck.
– November 2nd, Team Sea Stars defeated Mercedes Martinez & Cheerleader Melissa for the SHIMMER Tag Team Titles.
– November 3rd, Team Sea Stars retained the titles against The Bird and the Bee (Willow Nightingale & Solo Darling).
– November 9th, Team Sea Stars won a 3-Way at SHINE 62.
– November 17th, Team Sea Stars retained the Sabotage Tag Team Titles in a 4-Way.
– November 21st, Team Sea Stars defeated Bear Country (Bear Boulder & Bear Bronson) on Beyond Uncharted Territory.
– November 30th, Team Sea Stars lost to Vipress & Raze at AWS Calling it a Day.
– July 29, 2020, Team Sea Stars defeated Waves and Curls (Jaylen Bradyn & Traevon Jordan) on Limitless the Road.
– October 7th, Delmi defeated Nick Stapp on Limitless the Road.
– October 11th, Team Sea Stars retained the SHIMMER Tag Team Titles against Allysin Kay & Marti Belle.
– November 24th, Team Sea Stars lost to Kiera Hogan & Tasha Steelz in the first round of the Impact Knockouts Tag Team Title Tournament.
– December 12th, Team Sea Stars lost to Nevaeh & Havok on Impact Wrestling Final Resolution ’20.
– January 6, 2021, Delmi defeated Channing Thomas on Limitless the Road.