Cousin Junior
Real Name: Lanny Neal Kean Jr.
Height: 6’3″
Weight: 354 lbs.
Date of Birth: March 19, 1960
Date of Death: January 13, 2009
Hometown: Jamestown, Kentucky
Pro Debut: 1983
Trained By:
Finishing Move: Mule Kick
Biography
– Kean has used the ring names Big Daddy Cyrus, Cousin Junior
King Harley Hogg, Lanny Kean, Moondog Cujo & Ox Brody. He was nicknamed The Rebel & Luscious.
– Titles & accolades held by Kean include:
– AWA Southern Tag Team Championship
– MWA Heavyweight Championship
– USWA Tag Team Championship (5x)
– WWA World Tag Team Championship
– January 13, 2009, Kean passed away due to a heart attack.