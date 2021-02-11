Cousin Junior



Real Name: Lanny Neal Kean Jr.

Height: 6’3″

Weight: 354 lbs.

Date of Birth: March 19, 1960

Date of Death: January 13, 2009

Hometown: Jamestown, Kentucky

Pro Debut: 1983

Trained By:

Finishing Move: Mule Kick

Biography

– Kean has used the ring names Big Daddy Cyrus, Cousin Junior

King Harley Hogg, Lanny Kean, Moondog Cujo & Ox Brody. He was nicknamed The Rebel & Luscious.

– Titles & accolades held by Kean include:

– AWA Southern Tag Team Championship

– MWA Heavyweight Championship

– USWA Tag Team Championship (5x)

– WWA World Tag Team Championship

– January 13, 2009, Kean passed away due to a heart attack.