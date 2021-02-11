Clark Connors



Real Name: Connor Deutsch

Height: 5’8″

Weight: 185 lbs.

Date of Birth: October 6, 1993

Hometown: Snoqualmie, Washington

Resides: Bellevue, Washington

Pro Debut: April 15, 2017

Trained By: Lance Storm & Buddy Wayne

Finishing Move: Boston Crab

Biography

– Connors is nicknamed The Hybrid.

– April 15, 2017, Connors made his debut in a losing effort to Nick Dawson in a Dark match at PCW 1.

– May 12th, Connors lost to Jayce D’Arcy at BWW Hurts So 6ood.

– May 19th, Connors & Nathan Kabe defeated Jayce D’Arcy & Collin Cutler at the BWW 58th Annual Ruthland May Days.

– July 21st, Connors lost to Azeem the Dream at ASW WrestleReunion VII.

– August 11th, Connors challenged Matt XStatic for the ASW Cruiserweight Title in a Best Two Out of Three Falls match.

– October 13th, Connors lost to T-Shock at ASW Friday the 13th.

– October 21st, Cougar Meat (Connors & Kyle Sebastian) defeated The Cunninghams (Jack & Karl Cunningham) at ICW Midgets, Money & Mayhem.

– November 5th, Connors & Julian Whyt challenged The Bonus Boyz (Clutch Kucera & Sugar Brown) for the WCWC Tag Team Titles.

– November 11th, Connors competed in a 3-Way for the NWA Canadian Heavyweight Title.

– December 2nd, Connors lost a Lumberjack match to Ricky Gibson at WCWC The Hunger Slam ’17.

– December 15th, Connors defeated Cody Smith at ASW Bodyslams for Toys.

– January 13, 2018, Connors lost to Darin Corbin on WCWC TV.

– March 3rd, Connors lost to Eric Right on WCWC TV.

– March 11th, Connors competed in a 4-Way for the vacant WCWC Oregon Heavyweight Title.

– May 5th, Connors defeated Carl Randers on WCWC TV.

– May 26th, Connors & Carl Randers defeated Nick Radford & Kaine Jaiden at DEFY New Legacy.

– June 9th, Connors & Carl Randers lost to The American Guns (Ethan HD & Mike Santiago) in the semi-finals of the DEFY Tag Team 8XGP Tournament.

– November 11th, Connors lost to Jushin Thunder Liger on NJPW Lion’s Break Project 1.

– December 9th, Connors & Alex Coughlin defeated Adrian Quest & Tyler Bateman at CWFH Milestone ’18.

– January 24, 2019, Connors lost a Proving Ground match to Jeff Cobb at ROH Road to G1 Supercard – Day 1.

– February 2nd, Connors lost to Marty Scurll at NJPW The New Beginning in USA ’19 – Day 3.

– March 16th, Connors, Karl Fredericks & Alex Coughlin lost to Dalton Castle & the Boys on ROH TV.

– May 8th, Connors & Karl Fredericks lost to The Kingdom (TK O’Ryan & Vinny Marseglia) at ROH/NJPW War of the Worlds ’19 – Day 1.

– June 29th, Connors, Karl Fredericks & Brendan White lost to Shaun Jackson, Kenneth Halfpenny & Gabriel Kidd at RevPro Ungovernable ’19.

– August 22nd, Connors lost to TJP in the first round of the NJPW Super J-Cup ’19.

– August 23rd, Connors lost to Rocky Romero at DEFY Defyance Forever.

– September 4th, Connors entered into the NJPW 12th Young Lions Cup League.

– September 15th, Connors, Manabu Nakanishi, Michael Richards & Toa Henare lost to Yuya Uemura, Yuji Nagata, Ren Narita & Ryusuke Taguchi at NJPW Destruction in Beppu.

– October 16th, Connors & TJP entered into the NJPW Super Junior Tag League ’19.

– November 3rd, Connors, Titan, Volador Jr. & TJP defeated Tiger Mask, Ryusuke Taguchi, Jushin Thunder Liger & Yuya Uemura at NJPW Power Struggle.

– March 7, 2020, Connors lost to Kyle Fletcher at RevPro Risky Business ’20.

– March 8th, Connors defeated Mark Haskins at RevPro Lethal Weapon.

– June 13th, Connors & TJP defeated Rust Taylor & Rocky Romero on NJPW Lion’s Break Collision.

– August 14th, Connors & Jordan Clearwater lost to Logan Riegel & Barrett Brown on NJPW STRONG.

– August 28th, Connors, ACH, Karl Fredericks & TJP lost to Misterioso, Blake Christian, Barrett Brown & Adrian Quest on NJPW STRONG.

– September 4th, Connors & The DKC lost to Alex Zayne & Fred Rosser on NJPW STRONG.

– September 8th, Connors, Danny Rivera & Will Allday defeated Adrian Quest, Andy Brown & Ray Rosas on CWFH.

– September 15th, Connors defeated Jack Cartwright on CWFH.

– September 18th, Connors, Danny Limelight, Logan Riegel & Adrian Quest defeated Jordan Clearwater, Blake Christian, Barrett Brown & The DKC on NJPW STRONG.

– September 21st, Connors & Dicky Mayer defeated 4 Minutes of Heat (Eddie Pearl & Ricky Gibson) on CWFH.

– October 5th, Connors & Slice Boogie defeated The Friendship Farm (Jervis Cottonbelly & Robin Shaw) on CWFH.

– October 9th, Connors defeated Danny Limelight to win the NJPW Lion’s Break Crown.

– October 13th, Connors defeated Danny Limelight on UWN Primetime Live.

– October 23rd, Connors lost to Fred Rosser on NJPW STRONG.

– November 9th, Connors defeated Max Caster on CWFH.

– November 20th, Connors & The DKC defeated The Riegel Twins (Logan & Sterling Riegel) on NJPW STRONG.

– November 27th, Connors defeated Logan Riegel on NJPW STRONG.

– December 11th, Connors & The DKC defeated The Riegel Twins on NJPW STRONG.

– December 12th, Connors lost to Chris Bey in the first round of the NJPW Super J-Cup ’20.

– January 8, 2021, Connors defeated Kevin Knight on NJPW STRONG.

– January 29th, Connors defeated The DKC on NJPW STRONG.