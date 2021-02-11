Carlito: “I was just glad to finally get a chance to come back “

Carlito was recently a guest on Corey Graves’ After the Bell Podcast.

During the interview, Corey Graves asked Carlito what made him return to the company at this year’s Royal Rumble. He said “What brought me back… I just didn’t like the way things ended. I didn’t expect it to take 10 years to get back. I just wanted to, at least if I came back one time, I just wanted to leave a better taste, feel like… bury the hatchet or whatever. Just everything is on the up and up, you know, happy to be back, happy to be around, and if that was my last time, I was just glad to finally get a chance to come back and end on better terms.”