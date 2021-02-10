WWE’s move to new headquarters delayed till late 2022

In the latest annual report filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, WWE has said that it plans to start moving to its new corporate headquarters in downtown Stamford in late 2022.

The company was scheduled to start its move sometime in 2021 but last year halted all works due to the coronavirus pandemic, delaying the move. With the move delayed, WWE revised their plans and changed the scope of the project, and building of the space will now involve a substantial capital expenditure which will take longer and cost more than expected.

As it is, WWE currently has its main headquarters, television production, and warehouse in the three different locations and once they move, the new building will house their corporate headquarters and media production facilities as well.

The new location, at 677 Washington Boulevard, will feature a total of 415,000 square feet of space in a building which previously housed the North American headquarters of UBS. WWE will share the three-building complex with KPMG and Perkins Eastman.