Updates for the men’s Dusty Rhodes Classic finals at Takeover

The finals of the 2021 WWE NXT Men’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic are now official for Sunday’s “Takeover: Vengeance Day” event.

Sunday’s finals will feature The Grizzled Young Veterans (James Drake, Zack Gibson) vs. MSK (Wes Lee, Nash Carter).

Tonight’s NXT go-home show saw MSK defeat Legado del Fantasma (Raul Mendoza, Joaquin Wilde) in a semi-finals match to advance. The Grizzled Young Vets advanced by defeating Tommaso Ciampa and Timothy Thatcher in tonight’s main event.

The winners of Sunday’s match will win the Dusty Classic trophy, and a future title shot at the NXT Tag Team Titles, which are currently held by Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch.

Below is the updated “Takeover: Vengeance Day” card for Sunday, along with a look at the brackets and shots from tonight’s semi-finals matches:

NXT Title Match

Pete Dunne vs. Finn Balor (c)

NXT North American Title Match

Kushida vs. Johnny Gargano (c)

Triple Threat for the NXT Women’s Title

Toni Storm vs. Mercedes Martinez vs. Io Shirai (c)

Men’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Finals

MSK (Wes Lee, Nash Carter) vs. The Grizzled Young Veterans (James Drake, Zack Gibson)

Winners receive the Dusty Classic trophy and a future title shot from NXT Tag Team Champions Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch.

Women’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Finals

Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez vs. Shotzi Blackheart and Ember Moon

Winners receive the Dusty Classic trophy and a future title shot from WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler.

Here are the updated Men’s Dusty Classic brackets:

FIRST ROUND – LEFT SIDE

* The Undisputed Era (Adam Cole, Roderick Strong) defeated Breezango (Tyler Breeze, Fandango)

* Tommaso Ciampa and Timothy Thatcher defeated Tony Nese and Ariya Daivari

* Kushida and Leon Ruff defeated The Way (Austin Theory, NXT North American Champion Johnny Gargano)

* The Grizzled Young Veterans (James Drake, Zack Gibson) defeated Ever-Rise (Matt Martel, Chase Parker)

FIRST ROUND – RIGHT SIDE

* MSK (Wes Carter, Nash Lee) defeated Jake Atlas and Isaiah “Swerve” Scott

* Drake Maverick and Killian Dain defeated Curt Stallion and August Grey

* Lucha House Party (Lince Dorado, Gran Metalik) defeated Imperium (Marcel Barthel, Fabian Aichner)

* Legado del Fantasma (Raul Mendoza, Joaquin Wilde) defeated The Bollywood Boyz (Samir Singh, Sunil Singh)

QUARTERFINALS

* Tommaso Ciampa and Timothy Thatcher defeated The Undisputed Era

* The Grizzled Young Veterans defeated Kushida and Leon Ruff

QUARTERFINALS

* MSK defeated Drake Maverick and Killian Dain

* Legado del Fantasma defeated Lucha House Party

SEMIFINALS

* The Grizzled Young Veterans defeated Tommaso Ciampa and Timothy Thatcher

SEMIFINALS

* MSK defeated Legado del Fantasma

FINALS – AT TAKEOVER ON FEBRUARY 14

* The Grizzled Young Veterans vs. MSK

"You can take this little fake friendship and stick it all the way up your a**!" Oh, this is gonna be good. @ZackGibson01 & @JamesDrake_GYT vs. @NXTCiampa & Timothy Thatcher RIGHT NOW in the #DustyClassic Semi-Finals on @USA_Network! #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/kLamS2RCr0 — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) February 11, 2021