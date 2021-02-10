Terra Calaway



Real Name: Samantha Cohen

Height: 5’11”

Weight: 200 lbs.

Date of Birth: June 26, 1990

Hometown: Las Vegas, Nevada

Pro Debut: March 2009

Trained By: Vegas Championship Wrestling

Finishing Move: The TLC

Biography

– Terra uses the nicknames Terradactyl, The Sin City Siren & The Queen of the Dinosaurs.

– December 5, 2010, Terra lost to Buggy at Vendetta Pro Winter Wonder Slam.

– January 28, 2012, Terra lost to ThunderKitty at BPW Battleground Blitz.

– April 29th, Terra & El Jefe lost to Tyler Bateman & Raze at APW Year One.

– June 16th, Terra competed in the WSU Uncensored Rumble V.

– September 8th, Terra competed in the Vendetta Pro Luna Vachon Memorial Lunacy Cup ’12 Vendetta Vixxens Battle Royal.

– October 19th, Terra defeated Hudson Envy during the Vendetta Pro @ Desert Empire Fair ’12.

– January 13, 2013, Terra competed in a 3-Way for the AOW Women’s Title.

– January 19th, Terra competed in the GRPW Chain Royal Rumble.

– October 26th, Terra lost to Hudson Envy at Vendetta Pro Terror Rising.

– November 9th, Terra lost to Amazing Kong at the EWF Mata Expo Breast Cancer Benefit show.

– December 27th, Terra defeated Judah Mathew at Vendetta Pro Winter Wonder Slam.

– March 1, 2014, Terra lost to Kikyo Nakamura at the Vendetta Pro Shamrock Slam.

– March 8th, Terra lost to Nicole Savoy at FSP Sanger Slam.

– April 12th, Terra defeated Sage Sin at GIC The Wrestling Dead.

– May 9th, Terra lost to Hudson Envy at FUW II Wrestling Returns.

– June 1st, Terra competed in the Vendetta Pro Vendetta Vixens Gauntlet.

– June 7th, Terra defeated Nicole Savoy at WFC School’s Out for the Summer Bash.

– August 2nd, Terra & Ricky Ruffin lost to Tyler Bateman & Hudson Envy at Vendetta Pro VendettaVersary.

– February 21, 2015, Terra lost to Tab Jackson at APW Zero Hour.

– September 19th, Terra lost to Sammi Pandora at PPW Hard Knocks.

– October 9th, Terra defeated Deonna Purrazzo for the vacant PWM Women’s Title.

– October 10th, Terra challenged Jordynne Grace for the LCW Vixen Title.

– October 17th, Terra lost to Brittany Blake in the Quarter Finals of the ECWA Super 8 ChickFight ’15.

– November 21st, Terra challenged Deonna Purrazzo for the ECWA Women’s Title.

– January 16, 2016, Terra & Karen Yu lost to Deonna Purrazzo & Nikki Adams at VPW King of New York ’16.

– March 26th, Terra challenged Missy Sampson for the PWS Bombshells Title.

– April 3rd, Terra retained the PWM Women’s Title in a 3-Way.

– May 6th, Terra lost to Samantha Starr in the finals of the 3rd Annual VOW Queen of the Ring Tournament.

– June 18th, Terra won a 4-Way to win the UPWA Women’s Title.

– August 3rd, Terra defeated Allie Recks at CZW Dojo Wars.

– August 27th, Terra retained the UPWA Women’s Title against Angel Orsini.

– September 17th, Terra lost to Kikyo Nakamura at WFC WrestleMayhem.

– February 11, 2017, Terra lost to Leva Bates at WSU 10th Anniversary Show.

– March 12th, Terra defeated Erin Winter for the BBWF Women’s Title.

– July 21st, Terra defended the title against Kasey Catal.

– August 26th, Terra defeated Penelope Ford at CTW Fight Cystic Fibrosis 3.

– September 8th, Terra & Jeff Cannonball lost to Johnny Cockstrong & Brooke Danielle at SWF 35 Years of Magic.

– October 7th, Terra & Aria Cadenza lost to C-Bunny & Willow Nightingale at WOW Women of Warriors III.

– November 25th, Terra challenged Willow Nightingale for the NYWC Starlet Title.

– November 26th, Terra lost to Tasha Steelz in the first round of the WWR Tournament for Tomorrow.

– December 22nd, Terra competed in the H20 Rumble.

– January 28, 2018, Terra competed in the Revolutionary Rumble.

– March 9th, Terra lost to Allie Recks at BCW Anniversary 2.

– April 14th, Terra challenged Adira for the LPW Women’s Title.

– May 12th, Terra lost the UPWA Women’s Title to Corinne Mink in a 3-Way.

– May 19th, Terra lost to Katred in the first round of the PWM Casamento Cup.

– July 28th, Terra defeated Veda Scott at NOVA Pro Harlem Nights.

– September 30th, Terra defeated Corinne Mink at H20 Opportunity Knocks 2.

– October 7th, Terra lost to Shotzi Blackheart at FPW Memento Mori.

– November 17th, Terra defeated Faye Jackson at WH20 Anything You Can Do… We Can Do Better!

– November 30th, Terra competed in a 4-Way for the H20 Hybrid Title.

– December 30th, BCAD (Terra & Harlow O’Hara) lost to Sea Stars (Ashley Vox & Delmi Exo) in the first round of the WWR Tournament for Tomorrow ’18.

– January 26, 2019, Terra defeated Faye Jackson for the vacant STAR Pro Women’s Title.

– May 4th, Terra competed against Maria Manic in a No Rope Barbwire match for the vacant H20 Women’s Title.

– June 15th, Terra defeated Masha Slamovich at VxS Bloody Roar.

– June 30th, Terra lost to Leyla Hirsch at WWR Let Them Eat Cake.

– August 10th, Terra defeated Gabby Ortiz at ACE Anarchy ’19.

– August 16th, Terra competed in the C4 Fighting Back Invitational ’19 Battle Royal.

– September 20th, Terra competed in a 3-Way for the Synergy Title.

– October 5th, Terra defeated Matt Tremont in a Lighttube Death match at H20 Mystery, Violence & Theatre.

– November 23rd, Terra challenged Faye Jackson for the PWM Women’s Title.

– December 8, 2019, Terra lost the STAR Pro Women’s Title to Vita VonStarr.

– October 31, 2020, Terra won a Gauntlet to win the vacant ISW Undisputed King of Crazy Title.

– December 5th, Terra defeated Jeff Cannonball for the IGB 7: An Extra Creamy Christmas.

– December 26th, Terra retained the ISW Undisputed King of Crazy Title against Kit Osbourne.