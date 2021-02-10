Straight Up Steve Austin viewership/ratings for this week

After taking one week off, Straight Up Steve Austin returned to the USA Network on Monday after WWE RAW went off the air. This episode featured WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin hanging out with Pro Football Hall of Famer Brett Favre.

The episode drew 603,000 viewers and ranked #18 for the night on the Cable Top 150, with a 0.23 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. The show ranked #77 for the night in viewership.

This is down from the last episode with Tiffany Haddish, which drew 703,000 viewers and ranked #29 for the night on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.22 rating in the key demo.

Below is our Straight Up Steve Austin season two viewership tracker with a clip from the Favre episode:

Episode 1 (Luke Combs): 598,000 viewers with a 0.19 rating in the 18-49 demographic

Episode 2 (Ice-T): 672,000 viewers with a 0.19 rating in the 18-49 demographic

Episode 3 (Tiffany Haddish): 703,000 viewers with a 0.22 rating in the 18-49 demographic

Episode 4 (Brett Favre): 603,000 viewers with a 0.23 rating in the 18-49 demographic

Episode 5 (Steve-O):

Episode 6 (Bert Kreischer):

Episode 7 (Joel McHale):

Episode 8 (Charlotte Flair):

Season 1 Viewership Total: 6.941 million viewers

Season 1 Average: 991,571 viewers per episode