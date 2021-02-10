Renee Michelle
Real Name: Renee Michelle
Height: 5’3″
Weight: 120 lbs.
Date of Birth: August 25, 1986
Hometown: Washington, D.C.
Pro Debut: March 29, 2013
Trained By: Chigusa Nagayo
Finishing Move: Bonita Bomb
Biography
– Renee is married to Drake Maverick.
– May 23, 2013, Renee would compete in a 3-Way for the vacant EPWA Women’s Title.
– May 25th, Renee competed in a 3-Way for the WXW Diamond Division Title.
– June 22nd, Renee competed against Rebecca Payne for the vacant NWL Women’s Title.
– July 20th, Renee & Luscious Latasha competed against Solo Darling & Brittney Savage for the vacant RW Battling Bombshells Tag Team Titles.
– August 4th, Renee defeated Amber Rodriguez & Autumn Breeze in a 3-Way at WXW C4.
– December 7th, Renee challenged Jessie Kaye for the ECWA Women’s Title but the match ended in a Time Limit Draw.
– January 18, 2014, Renee competed in the XWA Royal Rumble.
– February 8th, Renee & Mickie James defeated Angelina Love & Jessie Kaye at the MCW Anniversary ’14 Show.
– March 21st, Renee defeated Nyla Rose at CPW Bodyslam Bullying 2.
– May 3rd, Renee lost to Leah Von Dutch in the first round of the VOW Vixens’ Queen of the Ring.
– June 7th, Renee defeated Jessie Kaye for the ECWA Women’s Title.
– October 3rd, Renee defeated Amber Rodriguez to win the vacant MCW Women’s Title.
– October 4th, Renee lost the title to Amber Rodriguez.
– October 11th, Renee lost to Tessa Blanchard in the semi-finals of the ECWA Super 8 ChickFight Tournament.
– November 14th, Renee defeated Kacee Carlisle at PCW A Night to Remember VIII.
– January 31, 2015, Renee defeated Deonna Purrazzo at a JCW Event.
– March 21st, Renee defeated Tessa Blanchard for the ECWA Women’s Title.
– May 16th, Renne challenged Santana Garrett for the NWA World Women’s Title.
– June 6th, Renee won a 4-Way to win the WXW Diamond Division Title.
– June 20th, Renee defended the ECWA Women’s Title against Deonna Purrazzo.
– July 18th, Renee retained the title against Brittany Blake.
– December 4th, Renee challenged Kimber Lee for the MCW Women’s Title.
– December 26th, Renne defeated Kimber Lee for the MCW Women’s Title with Special Referee, Mickie James.
– April 23, 2016, Renee defended the title against Kimber Lee.
– April 24th, Renee competed against Angel Dust for the vacant NWL Ladies Title.
– June 10th, Renee lost the MCW Women’s Title to Brittany Blake in a 3-Way.
– August 13th, Renee defeated Takumi Iroha at a Marvelous event.
– November 5th, Renee defeated Brittany Blake for the MCW Women’s Title but then lost the title to Melina.
– February 11, 2017, Renee defeated Angelus Layne at the WSU 10th Anniversary Show.
– March 4th, Renee lost to Jordynne Grace at WWR Identity Crisis.
– April 21st, Renee lost to Maria Manic on BTW.
– April 29th, Renee competed in a 3-Way for the vacant FTC Women’s Title.
– May 12th, Renee, Priscilla Kelly & Aerial Monroe defeated Candy Cartwright, Aria Blake & Kiera Hogan at SHINE 42.
– May 27th, Renee lost to LuFisto in the semi-finals of the AWS Women’s Tournament #5.
– July 13th, Renee lost to Candice LeRae in the first round of the WWE Mae Young Classic.
– September 2nd, Renee defeated Sahara Se7en at FTC Labor Pains.
– October 7th, Renee lost to Allie Recks at WOW Women of Warriors III.
– November 10th, Renee lost to Heather Monroe at RISE 5.
– November 17th, Renee lost to Madison Rayne at TNT Apocalypse.
– January 20, 2018, The Pretty Mean Girls (Renee & Madi Maxx) challenged Dishonorable Impact (Taeler Hendrix & Chelsea Green) for the QOC Tag Team Titles.
– March 10th, Renee defeated MJ Jenkins at FEW Spring Breakdown.
– March 24th, Renee & Kiera Hogan defeated Jordynne Grace & Madi Maxx at QOC 22.
– May 12th, Renee defeated Kaci Lennox for the vacant FEW Flares Title.
– June 17th, Renee defeated Amber Nova for the RIOT Women’s Title.
– June 22nd, Renee competed against Santana Garrett for the vacant CPW Leading Ladies Title.
– July 29, 2019, Renee & Drake Maverick challenged R-Truth & Carmella for the WWE 24/7 Title.
– August 17th, Renee competed in a 3-Way against Kiera Hogan (w) & Aja Perera at Ladies Night Out 7.
– August 31st, Renee lost to Kiera Hogan at AML Great Expectations.
– September 20th, Renee defeated Sierra at WPW Base Brawl.
– October 5th, Renee won a 3-Way against Aria Palmer (c) & Gia Scott to win the MCW Women’s Title.
– November 23rd, Renee defended the title against Gia Scott.
– December 27th, Renee lost the championship to Gia Scott.