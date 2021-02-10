Renee Michelle

Real Name: Renee Michelle

Height: 5’3″

Weight: 120 lbs.

Date of Birth: August 25, 1986

Hometown: Washington, D.C.

Pro Debut: March 29, 2013

Trained By: Chigusa Nagayo

Finishing Move: Bonita Bomb

Biography

– Renee is married to Drake Maverick.

– May 23, 2013, Renee would compete in a 3-Way for the vacant EPWA Women’s Title.

– May 25th, Renee competed in a 3-Way for the WXW Diamond Division Title.

– June 22nd, Renee competed against Rebecca Payne for the vacant NWL Women’s Title.

– July 20th, Renee & Luscious Latasha competed against Solo Darling & Brittney Savage for the vacant RW Battling Bombshells Tag Team Titles.

– August 4th, Renee defeated Amber Rodriguez & Autumn Breeze in a 3-Way at WXW C4.

– December 7th, Renee challenged Jessie Kaye for the ECWA Women’s Title but the match ended in a Time Limit Draw.

– January 18, 2014, Renee competed in the XWA Royal Rumble.

– February 8th, Renee & Mickie James defeated Angelina Love & Jessie Kaye at the MCW Anniversary ’14 Show.

– March 21st, Renee defeated Nyla Rose at CPW Bodyslam Bullying 2.

– May 3rd, Renee lost to Leah Von Dutch in the first round of the VOW Vixens’ Queen of the Ring.

– June 7th, Renee defeated Jessie Kaye for the ECWA Women’s Title.

– October 3rd, Renee defeated Amber Rodriguez to win the vacant MCW Women’s Title.

– October 4th, Renee lost the title to Amber Rodriguez.

– October 11th, Renee lost to Tessa Blanchard in the semi-finals of the ECWA Super 8 ChickFight Tournament.

– November 14th, Renee defeated Kacee Carlisle at PCW A Night to Remember VIII.

– January 31, 2015, Renee defeated Deonna Purrazzo at a JCW Event.

– March 21st, Renee defeated Tessa Blanchard for the ECWA Women’s Title.

– May 16th, Renne challenged Santana Garrett for the NWA World Women’s Title.

– June 6th, Renee won a 4-Way to win the WXW Diamond Division Title.

– June 20th, Renee defended the ECWA Women’s Title against Deonna Purrazzo.

– July 18th, Renee retained the title against Brittany Blake.

– December 4th, Renee challenged Kimber Lee for the MCW Women’s Title.

– December 26th, Renne defeated Kimber Lee for the MCW Women’s Title with Special Referee, Mickie James.

– April 23, 2016, Renee defended the title against Kimber Lee.

– April 24th, Renee competed against Angel Dust for the vacant NWL Ladies Title.

– June 10th, Renee lost the MCW Women’s Title to Brittany Blake in a 3-Way.

– August 13th, Renee defeated Takumi Iroha at a Marvelous event.

– November 5th, Renee defeated Brittany Blake for the MCW Women’s Title but then lost the title to Melina.

– February 11, 2017, Renee defeated Angelus Layne at the WSU 10th Anniversary Show.

– March 4th, Renee lost to Jordynne Grace at WWR Identity Crisis.

– April 21st, Renee lost to Maria Manic on BTW.

– April 29th, Renee competed in a 3-Way for the vacant FTC Women’s Title.

– May 12th, Renee, Priscilla Kelly & Aerial Monroe defeated Candy Cartwright, Aria Blake & Kiera Hogan at SHINE 42.

– May 27th, Renee lost to LuFisto in the semi-finals of the AWS Women’s Tournament #5.

– July 13th, Renee lost to Candice LeRae in the first round of the WWE Mae Young Classic.

– September 2nd, Renee defeated Sahara Se7en at FTC Labor Pains.

– October 7th, Renee lost to Allie Recks at WOW Women of Warriors III.

– November 10th, Renee lost to Heather Monroe at RISE 5.

– November 17th, Renee lost to Madison Rayne at TNT Apocalypse.

– January 20, 2018, The Pretty Mean Girls (Renee & Madi Maxx) challenged Dishonorable Impact (Taeler Hendrix & Chelsea Green) for the QOC Tag Team Titles.

– March 10th, Renee defeated MJ Jenkins at FEW Spring Breakdown.

– March 24th, Renee & Kiera Hogan defeated Jordynne Grace & Madi Maxx at QOC 22.

– May 12th, Renee defeated Kaci Lennox for the vacant FEW Flares Title.

– June 17th, Renee defeated Amber Nova for the RIOT Women’s Title.

– June 22nd, Renee competed against Santana Garrett for the vacant CPW Leading Ladies Title.

– July 29, 2019, Renee & Drake Maverick challenged R-Truth & Carmella for the WWE 24/7 Title.

– August 17th, Renee competed in a 3-Way against Kiera Hogan (w) & Aja Perera at Ladies Night Out 7.

– August 31st, Renee lost to Kiera Hogan at AML Great Expectations.

– September 20th, Renee defeated Sierra at WPW Base Brawl.

– October 5th, Renee won a 3-Way against Aria Palmer (c) & Gia Scott to win the MCW Women’s Title.

– November 23rd, Renee defended the title against Gia Scott.

– December 27th, Renee lost the championship to Gia Scott.