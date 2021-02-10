Possible change to the NXT Takeover card for Sunday

It looks like Kushida vs. WWE NXT North American Champion Johnny Gargano has been nixed from Sunday’s “Takeover: Vengeance Day” event.

Austin Theory took to Twitter tonight for an angle where he said he just left Gargano’s house, where he learned that “Mr. Takeover” will not be in action on Sunday.

“Gargano will not be there for Vengeance Day, and it’s all because of you, Kushida,” Theory said.

Theory then revealed that he will be facing Kushida on tomorrow’s NXT episode, which is the go-home episode for Takeover. Theory promised that Kushida will pay in the form of an “ass whooping and that is The Way.”

WWE has not officially announced that Kushida vs. Gargano has been pulled from the Takeover card, but we will keep you updated.

You can see Theory’s tweet below, along with the current announced Takeover card:

NXT Title Match

Pete Dunne vs. Finn Balor (c)

NXT North American Title Match

Kushida vs. Johnny Gargano (c)

(Match Possibly Nixed)

Triple Threat for the NXT Women’s Title

Toni Storm vs. Mercedes Martinez vs. Io Shirai (c)

Women’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Finals

Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez vs. The Way or Shotzi Blackheart and Ember Moon

Men’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Finals

MSK or Legado del Fantasma vs. The Grizzled Young Veterans or Timothy Thatcher and Tommaso Ciampa