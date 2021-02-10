Monica Garcia



Real Name: Monica Garcia

Height: 5’2″

Weight: 160 lbs.

Date of Birth: May 29

Hometown: Monterrey, Nuevo León (Mexico)

Resides: Las Vegas

Pro Debut:

Trained By:

Finishing Move: Arm Bar

Biography

– Garcia is nicknamed Flowerbomb.

– July 8, 2017, Garcia defeated Shay Mazzato to win the vacant LFC Title at LFC 23: Guilty Pleasures.

– May 18, 2018, Garcia would be unsuccessful against Roxy Michaels due to a split decision at LFC25: Showdown at Sam’s Town.

– April 4, 2019, Garcia would be unsuccessful against Allie Parks due to a split decision at LFC26: Booty Camp.

– May 24th, Garcia defeated Jolene Hexx by DQ at LFC27: Sexy, Nerdy, Inked & Curvy.

– July 4th, Garcia lost to Shay Mazzato at LFC28: Sindependence Day.

– August 11th, Garcia defeated Nilka Garcia at LFC30: Born to be Wild