Monica Garcia
Real Name: Monica Garcia
Height: 5’2″
Weight: 160 lbs.
Date of Birth: May 29
Hometown: Monterrey, Nuevo León (Mexico)
Resides: Las Vegas
Pro Debut:
Trained By:
Finishing Move: Arm Bar
Biography
– Garcia is nicknamed Flowerbomb.
– July 8, 2017, Garcia defeated Shay Mazzato to win the vacant LFC Title at LFC 23: Guilty Pleasures.
– May 18, 2018, Garcia would be unsuccessful against Roxy Michaels due to a split decision at LFC25: Showdown at Sam’s Town.
– April 4, 2019, Garcia would be unsuccessful against Allie Parks due to a split decision at LFC26: Booty Camp.
– May 24th, Garcia defeated Jolene Hexx by DQ at LFC27: Sexy, Nerdy, Inked & Curvy.
– July 4th, Garcia lost to Shay Mazzato at LFC28: Sindependence Day.
– August 11th, Garcia defeated Nilka Garcia at LFC30: Born to be Wild