Impact viewership/rating for this week

Tuesday’s No Surrender go-home edition of Impact Wrestling, featuring the final build for Saturday’s No Surrender event, drew 153,000 viewers on AXS TV, according to Showbuzz Daily. The show drew a 0.04 rating in the key 18-49 demographic.

This week’s Impact ranked #129 on the Cable Top 150 for the key demo, and #139 for the night on cable in viewership.

These numbers are down from last week’s episode, which drew 173,000 viewers with a 0.05 rating in the key demo. Last week’s episode ranked #125 on the Cable Top 150 and #132 for the night in viewership.

This week’s Impact viewership is down 12% from last week’s show, and down 20% in the 18-49 demographic rating. This is also on the lower end of what the show has been doing, and the third-lowest viewership of the year so far.

Curse of Oak Island topped the night on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.56 rating in the key 18-49 demographic, drawing 2.840 million viewers. MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow Show topped the night in viewership on cable with 4.307 million viewers, ranking #6 on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.37 in the key demo.

This Is Us on NBC topped the night in the 18-49 demographic for network TV with a 1.01 rating. NCIS on CBS topped the night on network TV in viewership with 9.741 million viewers.

Below is our 2021 Impact Wrestling Viewership Tracker, along with the top 5 moments from this week’s show:

January 5 Episode: 148,000 viewers with a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 12 Episode: 161,000 viewers with a 0.05 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 19 Episode: 147,000 viewers with a 0.03 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Hard To Kill episode)

January 26 Episode: 186,000 viewers with a 0.05 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 2 Episode: 173,000 viewers with a 0.05 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 9 Episode: 153,000 viewers with a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic

