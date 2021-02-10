Dolph Ziggler Reacts To His Brother’s Promo From AEW Dark

Ryan Nemeth, the brother of Dolph Ziggler, cut a promo on last night’s episode of AEW Dark in which he stated that no one wanted to admit that they loved him.



He said: “I just want to address the elephant in the room right now. Because I get the feeling that a lot of you don’t like me. You don’t like that I’m smart. You don’t like that I’m attractive. You don’t like how famous I am. You don’t like that I’m known the world over. You don’t like that I’m in TV and film and that I’m a true hunk. A true Hollywood hunk. Get it out. Get it out of your system. It’s healthy. But I think if you search within your heart, you search within your minds and you look deep down in there…you’ll realize, you can admit it, you like me. You adore me. Everyone around the ring, everyone in the back, everyone watching at home on their phones, just say it out loud. It’s going to feel good. Say it. ‘I love Ryan.’ ‘We all love Ryan.’”







Ziggler posted in response: “I don’t even LIKE Ryan.”

Nemeth will take on PAC on tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite.











