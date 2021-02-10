Bianca Belair talks inspiring next generation of wrestlers and more

WWE SmackDown Superstar Bianca Belair recently spoke with Matty Paddock of The Independent to discuss her WWE Royal Rumble win and upcoming title shot at WrestleMania 37.

Belair, who just participated in her WWE tryout five years ago, confessed that she knew nothing when getting into pro wrestling. She is one of the WWE talents who signed with the company and never had to “pay dues” on the indies. Belair said her journey to WWE was unique, but she hopes to inspire the up & coming talents in WWE NXT.

“I’m someone who had a unique journey to get to WWE,” she said. “I didn’t come from [within] the wrestling industry. Sometimes through life, we have plans and things change, and you end up somewhere you’d never thought you’d be, and you realise this is what was meant for you. So my story just shows that the possibilities are endless in life. In NXT with the people who are coming in and just getting started, I was there and was just getting started five years ago. I didn’t know anything, I didn’t know how to do a headlock or a wristlock, and I’m here now.

“I hope that does inspire the wrestlers down in NXT. I know the positions they’re in and how much of a grind it is, and that you have to fight to get to where you are – the patience of it all. It is possible and it happens, and I’ll tell you this – the journey might be wild and might get tricky with some ups and downs, but when it all comes together, it all makes sense and it’s all worth it. You won’t have any regrets.”

Belair also talked about learning and evolving, and expressed interest in locking up with Superstars like WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Nia Jax, SmackDown Women’s Champion Sasha Banks, Charlotte Flair, and Bayley. The EST of WWE said her Rumble Match win was just the beginning.

“At this point now, I feel like I’ve learned so much about patience and about focusing on the things that you can control,” Belair said. “Your happiness is the most important thing and I say all the time that I just want to be happy. I want to enjoy what I’m doing and don’t want to be frustrated, and angry and bitter with what I’m doing. I always try and find a purpose in what I am doing – even when it comes to wrestling… when I go into a wrestling match I’m trying to find a purpose for why I want to win. Through that, it brings happiness.

“I think I am just evolving as a person and no matter how old you get, you’re never gonna stop learning. I’m never going to know it all and I’m always thirsty to get better. I want to get in the ring with as many girls as I can, with Sasha Banks, Bayley, Charlotte, Nia Jax – all these women I want to get in the ring with and learn, and keep getting better. Winning the Royal Rumble match, I feel like I am getting started… I haven’t even scratched the surface yet.”