Austin Theory vs. Kushida confirmed for NXT, Johnny Gargano status update

It’s now been announced that WWE NXT North American Champion Johnny Gargano is out of action.

As noted, Austin Theory took to Twitter last night and revealed that Gargano won’t be facing Kushida at Sunday’s NXT “Takeover: Vengeance Day” event. He then challenged Kushida to a match on tonight’s NXT go-home show.

WWE has just confirmed Theory vs. Kushida for tonight’s show. They also noted that Gargano is out of action, but did not provide any further details.

They wrote, “With Gargano out of action, what will this mean for NXT Takeover and the future of the North American Championship?”

There’s no word yet on if a new match will be announced for Takeover, but we will keep you updated. Below is the updated listing for tonight’s show:

* Go-home build for Takeover

* Cameron Grimes makes in-ring return

* Men’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Semifinals: Legado del Fantasma (Raul Mendoza, Joaquin Wilde) vs. MSK (Wes Lee, Nash Carter)

* Men’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Semifinals: Tommaso Ciampa and Timothy Thatcher vs. The Grizzled Young Veterans (James Drake, Zack Gibson)

* Women’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Semifinals: Ember Moon and Shotzi Blackheart vs. The Way (Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell). Winners will face Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez at Takeover

* Austin Theory vs. Kushida