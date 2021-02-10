AEW Dynamite preview for tonight

Tonight’s AEW Dynamite episode on TNT will feature the big “Falls Count Anywhere, Anything Goes” tag team main event with KENTA and AEW World Champion Kenny Omega taking on Lance Archer and Jon Moxley.

The Women’s World Title Eliminator Tournament will also kick off tonight with Thunder Rosa vs. Leyla Hirsch.

Stay tuned for more on tonight’s Dynamite and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET. Below is the updated line-up for tonight:

* “Hangman” Adam Page will speak

* Tony Schiavone interviews Sting

* Ryan Nemeth vs. PAC

* World Title Eliminator Tournament First Round Match: Thunder Rosa vs. Leyla Hirsch

* Chris Jericho and MJF vs. The Acclaimed

* Cody Rhodes and Lee Johnson vs. Cezar Bononi and Peter Avalon

* TNT Champion Darby Allin defends against Joey Janela

* AEW World Champion Kenny Omega and KENTA vs. Jon Moxley and Lance Archer in a “Falls Count Anywhere, Anything Goes” match