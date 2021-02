Click here for Lee Johnson’s bio…

In April most of the roster couldn’t travel & we needed local talent for #AEWDynamite. @CodyRhodes recommended his pupil @BigShottyLee. Lee came & worked so hard. I was blown away & kept booking him. With Cody’s guidance Lee got his 1st win tonight! Congrats Lee now it’s official pic.twitter.com/hnINnF5Iep

— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) February 11, 2021