2/10/21 MLW Fusion Report

– Fusion opens up with a video package of the historic interpromotional title vs. title matchup tonight as Laredo Kid defends his AAA Cruiserweight Title against Lio Rush & his MLW World Middleweight Title.

– Commentators tonight are Rich Bocchini & Saint Laurent as they run down the card for the night.

***Match #1: ACH defeated Brian Pillman Jr. with a Brainbuster. During the match Team Filthy (Tom Lawlor, Kevin Ku & Dominic Garrini) stood on watching the match and then they attacked ACH after the match. The Von Erichs (Ross & Marshall) would arrive to help ACH & a brawl goes underway. After the match ACH & the Von Erichs cut a promo on having each others backs.

– We see a recap of Salina de la Renta saying that Promociones Dorado has deep pockets & they’ll be interested in buying IWA Puerto Rico from Savio Vega. Vega answers Salina & ; turns down her offer. After the break we see a recap of the title defense by Los Parks last week & how TJP seemed irritated by Bu Ku Dao, it is unclear on the future relationship between the two.

***Match #2: Calvin Tankman defeated Zenshi with the Tankman Driver.

– A recap of the Baklei Brawl matchup from last week between Alex Hammerstone & Mads Krügger from last week. It’s reported that Hammerstone suffered a concussion & Krügger hasn’t been seen since. A propaganda video from Josef Samael saying that the Black Flag of Contra will fly high again & all the championship gold will be his. After the break Lio Rush is interviewed on the title match tonight. He’s very confident and says 1..2..3 Rush.

– Richard Holliday sits down 1-on-1 with Alicia Atout about the recent referee scandal involving the former NBA referee Tim Donaghy. Holliday gets aggravated by Atout quickly and says she’ll be hearing from his lawyer/father. Next up we see Pro Wrestling Illustrated’s top 10 contenders for the MLW World Heavyweight Championship

#10 Laredo Kid

#9 Daivari

#8 Myron Reed

#7 Mil Muertes

#6 Richard Holliday

#5 Mads Krügger

#4 Lio Rush

#3 Low Ki

#2 Tom Lawlor

#1 Alexander Hammerstone

– Next up we were supposed to see Injustice (Myron Reed & Jordan Oliver) vs. Contra Unit (Simon Gotch & Daivari) but Jacob Fatu came out and attacked Injustice before they entered the ring. A brawl erupted & Injustice managed to become the last two standing.

– Alicia Atout discusses Tom Lawlor’s Filthy Island as the matches set up for next week include:

*Mil Muertes vs. Savio Vega in a Aztec Jungle Fight

*Dominic Garrini vs. Mauna Loa

*Rocky Romero will be in action

*Low Ki vs. King Mo in a No Holds Barred match

***Match #3: Lio Rush defeated Laredo to win the AAA Cruiserweight Championship. After the match we see Rush cutting a promo by saying it’s Rush Hour & how he’ll never lose the MLW World Middleweight Championship.