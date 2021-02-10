2/10/21 AEW Dynamite Coverage

The opening credits roll. Excalibur, Jim Ross, and Tony Schiavone are on commentary from Jacksonville, Florida.

Match #1 – AEW TNT Championship Match: Darby Allin (c) vs. Joey Janela

They lock up and back into the corner. They clean break and lock up again. Allin applies a waist-lock, but Janela backs him into the corner and delivers an elbow. Allin comes back with a dropkick and goes to the apron, but Janela counters and slams Allin on the apron. Janela connects with a dive and tosses Allin back into the ring. Janela goes for the cover, but Allin kicks out. Allin comes back and takes control of the match after getting free of holds on the mat. Allin goes for the Coffin Drop, but Janela dodges it. Janela stares at the title belt at ringside, which allows Allin to recover. They exchange shots and Allin delivers a Stunner. Allin goes for the cover, but Janela kicks out. Janela comes back with a pile-driver and goes for the cover, but Allin kicks out. They go up top and Allin delivers a few elbows. Allin delivers an avalanche Code Red and goes for the cover, but Janela kicks out. Allin goes up top and connects with the Coffin Drop, and gets the pin fall.

Winner and still AEW TNT Champion: Darby Allin

Jon Moxley cuts a promo. He says KENTA has been calling him out for months, so last week was not a surprise. He says KENTA realizes that the time for cheap talk is over, and if he wants the IWGPUnited States Championship, he’ll be in for a fight on February 26th. He says that will be a sanctioned match, but tonight won’t be. He says tonight is just for fun.

Sammy Guevara walks into the locker room and interrupts MJF. He says he needs a minute with him, and everyone else leaves. Guevara says he knows exactly what MJF is doing, he knows that MJF is trying to take over The Inner Circle. MJF says he first thought Guevara was jealous of him, but it is something more sinister than that. MJF says he thinks Guevara hates Chris Jericho. MJF says he thinks Guevara is upset because he himself wants to take over The Inner Circle. Guevara sarcastically says MJF is right, and MJF reveals that he recorded Guevara saying it. Guevara takes MJF’s phone and slams it against the wall, and then delivers a right hand to MJF’s midsection before walking away.

Match #2 – Tag Team Match: Cezar Bononi and Peter Avalon vs. Cody Rhodes and Lee Johnson (w/Arn Anderson)

Rhodes and Avalon start the match. Rhodes delivers shots and kicks, and then stomps Avalon in the corner. Johnson tags in, but Avalon applies a headlock. Bononi tags in and attacks Johnson from behind. Bononi delivers a few shots and Avalon tags back in. Johnson delivers a dropkick, but Bononi tags in. Johnson delivers a jaw-breaker and tags in Rhodes. Bononi slams Rhodes to the mat and stomps on him as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Avalon slams Rhodes into the corner and charges. Rhodes sends him to the apron, but Avalon comes back with a cross-body. Rhodes catches him and slams him, but grabs his shoulder. Johnson tags in and drops Avalon with a few clotheslines. Johnson delivers an elbow and a neck-breaker. Johnson sends Bononi to the floor and takes him out with a dive. Johnson kicks Avalon in the head and delivers a kick to the midsection. Johnson delivers a fisherman’s neck-breaker and goes for the cover, but Bononi breaks it up. Bononi tosses Rhodes to the floor and slams Johnson into the ropes. Bononi slams Johnson to the mat, but Rhodes pulls Bononi to the floor. Avalon goes for the Double Marti-knees, but Johnson ducks and rolls Avalon up for the pin fall.

Winners: Cody Rhodes and Lee Johnson

-After the match, Tony Schiavone interviews Johnson. Johnson says he doesn’t have a lot of words, but he says The Nightmare Family never gave up on him and showed him that the work always pays off. He says they did this for him.

The Young Bucks have an interview with Dasha backstage. She asks them about the Battle Royale last week, and they say she should ask The Good Brothers about it. Matt says if they would have won, they were going to pick to face The Good Brothers at Revolution. The Good Brothers say they were just trying to eliminate Private Party. Matt says he doesn’t want to wait until Revolution, and says they will defend the titles against Santana and Ortiz next week.

Dasha is backstage with Adam Page. She asks about him teaming with Matt Hardy, and he goes to say no, but Matt Hardy interrupts. Hardy says they should go celebrate, and he has an entire bar for them, and he will cover the tab. Hardy walks away, and then The Dark Order stop him. He tells them he is going to the bar with Hardy and they let him through.

Match #3 – Singles Match: PAC vs. Ryan Nemeth

PAC drops Nemeth to the mat and then delivers a snap suplex. PAC sends Nemeth to the corner and delivers a back elbow. PAC goes up top and delivers a shotgun dropkick. Nemeth comes back with a few shots, but PAC kicks him in the midsection a few times. PAC kicks Nemeth in the head and sends him to the floor. PAC tosses Nemeth back into the ring, but Nemeth comes back with a shot. Nemeth delivers a DDT, but PAC rolls to the floor. Nemeth goes after him, but PAC sends him over the barricade. PAC tosses Nemeth back into the ring and stomps him in the corner. PAC connects with the Black Arrow and then locks in the Brutalizer, and Nemeth taps out.

Winner: PAC

Highlights of Kip Sabian and Penelope Ford’s wedding from last week are shown. The wedding ended with Orange Cassidy and Charles Taylor getting the better of Sabian, Ford, and Miro. Miro says he knows it is not Taylor’s fault, but it is Cassidy’s. Miro says they are going to put Cassidy in the emergency room with Trent, because no one messes with them. It cuts to Cassidy and Taylor, who are sharing the champagne from the wedding.

Dasha is backstage with Chris Jericho, Jake Hager, and Wardlow. He says he is sure MJF will be here soon, and then Santana and Ortiz walk up with MJF, who has his ribs taped up.

Match #4 – Tag Team Match: The Acclaimed (Anthony Bowens and Max Caster) vs. The Inner Circle (Chris Jericho and MJF) (w/Jake Hager, Ortiz, Santana, and Wardlow)

Caster goes after MJF, but MJF goes to the floor and grabs his ribs. Jericho checks on him and then tags in. Caster delivers shots to Jericho, and then drops him with a shoulder tackle. Caster takes Jericho to the corner and tags in Bowens. Caster kicks Jericho in the face and Bowens slams him down. Bowens goes for the cover, but Jericho kicks out. Jericho comes back with a boot to the face and MJF tags in. Bowens slams MJF to the mat and goes for the cover, but MJF kicks out. Bowens kicks MJF in the ribs and Caster tags in. MJF takes Caster to the corner and he and Jericho rake Caster’s eyes. Jericho tags in and slams Caster into the turnbuckle. Jericho and MJF stomp Caster in the corner, and then MJF chokes Caster with his boot. Jericho and MJF drop Caster with a double flapjack as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, MJF has an abdominal stretch on Caster. Jericho pulls on MJF’s hand to enhance the hold. Ref Aubrey catches them and kicks MJF’s arm. Caster turns the hold around and then drops MJF with a hip toss. Jericho and Bowens tag in and Bowens drops Jericho with a shoulder tackle. Bowens drops MJF with a right hand and takes Jericho down with a dropkick. Bowens slams MJF to the mat and then knocks Ortiz to the floor. Jericho comes back with a shot and goes for the Lionsault, but Caster hits him wiht the boom box. Bowens goes for the cover, but Jericho kicks out. Bowens deliver a chop and slams Jericho to the mat. Caster goes for Acclaimed to Fame, as Bowens gets taken out on the floor. Hager shoves Caster to the mat and Jericho hits Judas Effect for the pin fall.

Winners: Chris Jericho and MJF

-After the match, Guevara comes to the ring. Jericho asks him what his problem is. Guevara says he told Jericho that if one more thing happened with MJF, he was done. He says he is out here to tell Jericho he is done. Jericho asks him what he means, and Guevara says he quits The Inner Circle. Guevara walks away and leaves the ring, and walks through the face tunnel as the rest of the group looks on.

Back from the break, Alex Marvez stops Guevara outside and asks him why he left. Guevara says it doesn’t matter, and says he needs time away from this place before he leaves.

Adam Page and Matt Hardy are in the bar. Hardy says they are magic as a team and they down a few more shots. Hardy says he thinks he can make Page the number one guy in all of wrestling. He presents Page a Hardy Exclusive Contract and Page, who is drunk, pulls out other papers that he had rolled up, and signs those.. Hardy says he wanted to camera to document everything. Hardy signs the papers, too, and leaves Page in the bar alone.

Tony Schiavone introduces Sting. Before Sting can say much, Ricky Starks and Brian Cage have Darby Allin in a body bag in the parking lot. They have the body bag attached to a car and start dragging Allin through the parking lot. Stung runs back there as the show heads to a commercial.

Alex Marvez interviews Kenny Omega on a golf course. Omega says no talking, especially when he is golfing. After hit shot, he says Marvez he can talk. Marvez asks him about the main event tonight and asks him if he should be prepping instead of playing golf. He says he is the best of all time , so he is clearing his mind. He says he has forgotten how to lose, and he is not going to lose tonight. He says he is going to put on a show tonight. He hands the golf ball, which he apparently made into the hold for an eagle, to Marvez and leaves him stranded as he leaves.

Match #5 – #1 Contender’s (AEW Women’s World Championship) Eliminator Tournament – First Round Match: Leyla Hirsch vs. Thunder Rosa

Rosa drops Hirsch to the mat, but Hirsch turns it around. Rosa comes back, but Hirsch drops her to the mat again. After some mat wrestling, Hirsch drops Rosa with a dropkick that sends Rosa to the floor. Hirsch drops Rosa with a dive and goes for another, but Rosa gets back into the ring and drops Hirsch to the mat. Hirsch sends Rosa to the apron, but Rosa comes back with a shoulder to the midsection. Rosa drapes Hirsch over the middle rope as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Rosa drops Hirsch with a dropkick and goes for the cover, but Hirsch kicks out. Hirsch comes back with a few German suplexes and goes for the cover, but Rosa kicks out. Hirsch goes up top and dives, but Rosa gets her knees up. Rosa goes for the cover, but Hirsch kicks out. Hirsch comes back with a few knee strikes and goes up top again. Hirsch goes for a moonsault, but Rosa dodges it. Rosa delivers a shot and goes for the cover, but Hirsch kicks out. Rosa goes for the driver, but Hirsch counters and goes for the cross arm-breaker. Rosa counters back and slams Hirsch to the mat and gets the pin fall.

Winner: Thunder Rosa

-The Japan side of the bracket will kick off on Monday evening on AEW’s YouTube channel.

Tony Schiavone interviews Jungle Boy. Jungle Boy says Jurassic Express didn’t want FTR suspended and he is going to make Dax Harwood his bitch again the next time they meet.

Next week:

-FTR vs. Matt Sydal and Mike Sydal

-Adam Page, Matt Hardy, and Private Party vs. Chaos Project and The Hybrid2

-Sting calls out Team Taz

-Serena Deeb vs. Riho in a first round tournament match

-The Young Bucks defend the AEW World Tag Team Championship against Santana and Ortiz

Match #6 – Tag Team Falls Count Anywhere No Disqualification Match: Jon Moxley and Lance Archer (w/Jake Roberts) vs. Kenny Omega and KENTA (w/Don Callis)

KENTA hits Moxley with the briefcase and Archer goes after Omega and beats him down in the corner. KENTA hits Archer with the briefcase, but Archer isn’t fazed. Omega chops Archer’s knee and KENTA hits him with the briefcase again. Omega and KENTA double team Moxley and delivers hip attacks and kicks in the corner. Archer comes back and goes for a power bomb on Omega, but Omega sends him to the floor with a hurricanrana. Moxley sends Omega to the outside and exchanges shots with KENTA. They exchange kicks and Moxley goes for the Paradigm Shift, but Omega hits him with a trash can. Omega sets the trash can on the ring post and then moonsaults with it onto Moxley. Omega holds the trash can against Moxley, and KENTA delivers a dropkick. Omega goes for the cover, but Moxley kicks out. Archer comes back in with a ladder and hits KENTA and Omega with it. Moxley takes KENTA down with a dive on the floor and Archer slams Omega into the ladder in the ring as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, the match has left the ring. Archer sends Omega over the barricade and back to ringside, but KENTA takes Archer down. KENTA delivers the GTS to Peter Avalon, who was at ringside. Archer delivers a forearm to KENTA and choke slams Omega through Avalon’s bed. Archer goes for the cover, but KENTA breaks it up. Moxley slams KENTA into the barricade and then sets him in a chair. Moxley kicks KENTA in the chest and goes for the cover, but KENTA kicks out. Moxley delivers shots to KENTA and beats him up the stairs. Archer follows them as Omega gets up. KENTA and Moxley are in the kitchen and KENTA slams Moxley on the floor. KENTA goes for the cover, but Moxley kicks out. Moxley slams KENTA into a standing over and then puts him on a table. Moxley goes for a power bomb, but KENTA counters and drops Moxley with a DDT on the table. KENTA locks in a cross-face, but Archer hits him with a box of potatoes. Omega comes in and slams Archer into the kitchen equipment. Moxley knocks Omega down and punches him with a potato fist. Moxley and Omega fight back to ringside as Moxley hits Omega with a chair.