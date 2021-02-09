Several new No Surrender matches announced for this weekend
Five new matches have been announced for Saturday’s No Surrender event from Impact Wrestling.
It was announced on tonight’s No Surrender go-home edition of Impact that Knockouts Tag Team Champions Kiera Hogan and Tasha Steelz will defend their titles in a Texas Tornado No DQ Match. Their opponents will be Havok and Nevaeh, who they defeated at Hard To Kill in the tournament finals to revive the Knockouts Tag Team Titles.
Impact has also announced that Jake Something (Cousin Jake) will face Deaner on Saturday. Tonight’s show featured a segment where Jake came down to address Eric Young’s invite to join the Violent By Design stable. Jake ended up revealing his new name to be Jake Something, but the group didn’t like that answer. They ended the segment by putting a steel chair around Jake’s neck, then EY announced Deaner vs. Jake for Saturday’s event.
A six-Knockouts tag team match has also been announced for No Surrender. Susan, Kimber Lee and Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo will face ODB, Jazz and Jordynne Grace.
Another six-person match has been announced for No Surrender but this will be intergender action. XXXL’s Ace Romero and Larry D will team with Tenille Dashwood to face Black Taurus plus Rosemary and Crazzy Steve of The Decay.
Finally, the Impact World Tag Team Titles match has been decided for No Surrender. The Good Brothers will now defend in a Triple Threat against Chris Sabin and James Storm, and AEW’s Private Party. This week’s Impact go-home main event saw Doc Gallows and Karl Anderson defend their titles against Sabin and Storm, with the winners going on to face Private Party at No Surrender. However, Private Party interfered as Sabin was about to pin Anderson, which led to Impact Executive Vice President Scott D’Amore announcing the Triple Threat for No Surrender.
Impact No Surrender takes place this Saturday, February 13 from Nashville. It will air exclusively on the Impact Plus platform. Below is the final card:
Impact World Title Match
Tommy Dreamer vs. Rich Swann (c)
Triple Threat for the Impact World Tag Team Titles
Private Party with Matt Hardy vs. Chris Sabin and James Storm vs. The Good Brothers (c)
Texas Tornado No DQ Match for the Knockouts Tag Team Titles
Havok and Nevaeh VS. Kiera Hogan and Tasha Steelz (c)
Grudge Match for the X Division Title
Rohit Raju vs. TJP (c)
Triple Threat Revolver Match to Determine X Division Title #1 Contender
Josh Alexander vs. Willie Mack vs. Trey Miguel vs. Suicide vs. Daivari vs. Blake Christian vs. Chris Bey vs. Ace Austin
Three competitors start the match and a new competitor will enter after someone is eliminated, until everyone has entered. The final three competitors will battle until there is a winner, by pinfall or submission.
Matt Cardona and Eddie Edwards vs. Brian Myers and Hernandez
Jake Something vs. Deaner
Susan, Kimber Lee, Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo vs. ODB, Jazz, Jordynne Grace
Ace Romero, Larry D, Tenille Dashwood vs. Black Taurus, Rosemary, Crazzy Steve
BREAKING: Cousins collide as @CodyDeaner faces @JakeSomething_ THIS SATURDAY at #NoSurrender on @IMPACTPlusApp!
Subscribe HERE: https://t.co/G70KvZ49ah pic.twitter.com/9N6WhNX8wS
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) February 10, 2021
BREAKING: @Kimber_Lee90, @DeonnaPurrazzo and @realsuyung will face @Phenom_Jazz, @JordynneGrace and @theodbbam THIS SATURDAY at #NoSurrender on @IMPACTPlusApp!
Subscribe HERE: https://t.co/G70KvZ49ah pic.twitter.com/v2Khe91gGu
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) February 10, 2021
BREAKING: @legendoflarryd, @THEACEYROMERO and @TenilleDashwood will face @Taurusoriginal. @steveofcrazzy and @WeAreRosemary THIS SATURDAY at #NoSurrender on @IMPACTPlusApp!
Subscribe HERE: https://t.co/G70KvYMxLH pic.twitter.com/AnYHFFwaWb
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) February 10, 2021
BREAKING: @HoganKnowsBest3 and @RealTSteelz will defend the Knockouts Tag Team Championships against @FearHavok and @nevaehOi4k in a No DQ Texas Tornado match THIS SATURDAY at #NoSurrender on @IMPACTPlusApp!
Subscribe HERE: https://t.co/G70KvYMxLH pic.twitter.com/vUQoVVJoSX
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) February 10, 2021
BREAKING: @The_BigLG and @MachineGunKA will defend the IMPACT World Tag Team Titles against @SuperChrisSabin & @JamesStormBrand and @IsiahKassidy & @Marq_Quen w/ @MATTHARDYBRAND at #NoSurrender THIS SATURDAY!
Subscribe HERE: https://t.co/G70KvZ49ah pic.twitter.com/1N0G1uD2hi
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) February 10, 2021