.@AEW Micro Brawlers Wave 1!

1 week pre-order starts TOMORROW, Feb. 10th at 8PM ET and ends Feb. 18th at 1PM ET!

Available at https://t.co/o41riyUScU!

Get your Brawlers shipped before they go on sale to the general public!#ScratchThatFigureItch pic.twitter.com/21Q7TVZVMy

— The Major Wrestling Figure Podcast (@MajorWFPod) February 10, 2021