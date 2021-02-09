“My hole!” Nia Jax trends worldwide after hilarious leg drop sell

Nia Jax was trending worldwide following Monday Night Raw and her “My hole!” comment after missing a leg drop on Lana.

Jax wrestled Lana in a tables match and while both were on the apron, Jax tried to drop a leg drop on Lana but Lana moved and Jax started yelling “My butt!!” and then “My hole!!” Jax eventually lost the match after while selling the butt pain, Lana pushed her into a table that was placed in the corner.

Twitter obviously had a ball with Jax’s antics and “My hole” was also trending worldwide. “I’ve been receiving a HOLE lotta love, much obliged,” Jax tweeted, adding the hash tag #myhole.

A bunch of WWE Superstars also joined in on the fun with their #myhole tweets aimed at Nia.

Meanwhile, Miki Agrawal, founder of TUSHY, has reached out to offer his condolences to Nia’s hole! In a hilarious statement, Agrawal offered to send Jax a free TUSHY Spa 3.0 bidet to install in her home.

“I imagine things are a bit tender up there right now, with lots of sensitive nerve endings. Wiping with dry tissue may irritate and damage the area further. With a TUSHY Spa 3.0 you can spray your bum with water. It’ll help it feel cleaner, fresher, and healthier in no time,” Agrawal wrote.

“We can also send you a TUSHY Travel, a portable bidet, perfect for people who poop when they’re out and about to have on hand in case you need it and for as long as your pain persists,” he continued.

Agrawal also offered Jax an opportunity to be a TUSHY brand ambassador and speak to the many features their bidet offers athletes.

WWE bleeped Jax’s hilarious scream from the YouTube clip and the match was not part of the Hulu condensed-version of Raw.