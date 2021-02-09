Hangman Page to appear on this week’s AEW Dynamite

AEW has announced “Hangman” Adam Page for tomorrow’s Dynamite episode on TNT.

It was announced that Page will appear on tomorrow’s Dynamite show to speak after he and Matt Hardy defeated Luther and Serpentico on last week’s Beach Break special.

Stay tuned for more on tomorrow’s Dynamite and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET. Below is the updated line-up for this week:

* “Hangman” Adam Page will speak

* Tony Schiavone interviews Sting

* Ryan Nemeth vs. PAC

* World Title Eliminator Tournament First Round Match: Thunder Rosa vs. Leyla Hirsch

* Chris Jericho and MJF vs. The Acclaimed

* Cody Rhodes and Lee Johnson vs. Cezar Bononi and Peter Avalon

* TNT Champion Darby Allin defends against Joey Janela

* AEW World Champion Kenny Omega and KENTA vs. Jon Moxley and Lance Archer in a “Falls Count Anywhere, Anything Goes” match