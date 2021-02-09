AEW set to release two new music albums next month

Producer Mikey Rukus announced that a “Double AEW Album Release” is scheduled for Friday, March 5th.

One of the albums will feature theme music from AEW‘s top women’s competitors. These are the songs we’ve heard on AEW programming.

AEW Women’s Themes: “We Got This” Album

AEW Heels

Tay Conte

Diamante

Red Velvet

Reba Giggle

Leva

Allysin Kay

KiLynn King

Leyla Hirsch

Metal Vickie

AEW: “8-Bit Mayhem” Album

Cody Rhodes

Ricky Starks

Kip Sabian

Kenny Omega

Dark Order

Nyla Rose

Penelope Ford

Best Friends

PAC

Joey Janela

Miro