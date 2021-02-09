AEW set to release two new music albums next month

Feb 9, 2021 - by Steve Gerweck

Producer Mikey Rukus announced that a “Double AEW Album Release” is scheduled for Friday, March 5th.

One of the albums will feature theme music from AEW‘s top women’s competitors. These are the songs we’ve heard on AEW programming.

AEW Women’s Themes: “We Got This” Album

AEW Heels
Tay Conte
Diamante
Red Velvet
Reba Giggle
Leva
Allysin Kay
KiLynn King
Leyla Hirsch
Metal Vickie

AEW: “8-Bit Mayhem” Album

Cody Rhodes
Ricky Starks
Kip Sabian
Kenny Omega
Dark Order
Nyla Rose
Penelope Ford
Best Friends
PAC
Joey Janela
Miro

Post Category: News     Tags:

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Ezoicreport this ad

Female of the Day

Jessika Carr

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal

Ezoicreport this ad