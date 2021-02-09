AEW set to release two new music albums next month
Producer Mikey Rukus announced that a “Double AEW Album Release” is scheduled for Friday, March 5th.
One of the albums will feature theme music from AEW‘s top women’s competitors. These are the songs we’ve heard on AEW programming.
AEW Women’s Themes: “We Got This” Album
AEW Heels
Tay Conte
Diamante
Red Velvet
Reba Giggle
Leva
Allysin Kay
KiLynn King
Leyla Hirsch
Metal Vickie
AEW: “8-Bit Mayhem” Album
Cody Rhodes
Ricky Starks
Kip Sabian
Kenny Omega
Dark Order
Nyla Rose
Penelope Ford
Best Friends
PAC
Joey Janela
Miro