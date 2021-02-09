2/9/21 AEW Dark Results

Anthony Ogogo, Excalibur, and Taz are on commentary from Jacksonville, Florida.

—

1. Six-Man Tag Team Match

Nick Comoroto and The Natural Nightmares (Dustin Rhodes and QT Marshall) defeated Jersey Muscle Society (Steve Gibki and Tony Vincita) and Vary Morales

2. SCU (Christopher Daniels and Frankie Kazarian) defeated Aaron Solow and Lee Johnson

3. Brian Cage (w/Hook) defeated Jake St. Patrick

—

The Acclaimed host their own version of “Dinner Debonair,” mocking Chris Jericho and MJF.

—

4. Nyla Rose (w/Vickie Guerrero) defeated Miranda Alize

5. PAC defeated VSK

6. Sonny Kiss (w/Joey Janela) defeated KC Navarro

7. Tay Conti (w/Anna Jay) defeated Alex Gracia

8. Ryan Nemeth defeated Marko Stunt

9. Cezar Bononi and Peter Avalon defeated Charlie Bravo and Shawn Dean

10. 10 defeated Baron Black

11. Red Velvet (w/Big Swole) defeated Diamante (w/Ivelisse)

12. Joey Janela (w/Sonny Kiss) defeated Jack Evans (w/Angelico)